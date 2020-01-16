Authorities said a Dubuque man was injured on Jan. 8 when he took an idling vehicle from outside a group home and crashed into a tree in Dubuque.
Logan J. Millius, 20, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque for the treatment of his injuries, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report released on Wednesday.
The report states that Millius, who has intellectual disabilities, took the vehicle while it was running unattended at 7:05 p.m. Jan. 8 and drove east on John F. Kennedy Road a short distance. Millius did not know how to operate a vehicle and lost control of it, crashing into a tree in the 12000 block of Brittany Court.
The report does not indicate that any citations were issued.