Dubuque Community School Board members this week disagreed on whether to oppose Iowa bills that would require greater curriculum transparency, though district staff ultimately recommended against such a move.
Board members did agree to consider a resolution stating their opposition to school voucher programs.
During an Educational Programs/Policy Committee meeting, Board President Kate Parks brought forward two potential resolutions opposing bills in the Iowa Legislature that the board could consider at its Monday, April 11, meeting.
The first resolution would state the board’s opposition to proposals that would allow certain public school students to use taxpayer money to shift to nonpublic schools. The second resolution would oppose bills requiring greater curriculum transparency from public school districts.
Board members generally supported the resolution opposing vouchers and agreed to place it on Monday’s agenda.
“Hearing some voices that are pro public education and getting more messaging out around this issue is not a bad thing,” Parks said.
However, board members were divided on the resolution opposing curriculum transparency bills. The Iowa House and Senate recently passed their own versions of a bill that would require public schools to publish instructional materials and titles of books in classrooms and school libraries.
Board Member Tami Ryan said she would not support a resolution opposing the bills.
“We’re good in Dubuque. I trust our teachers,” Ryan said. “But parents have seen things come through that push an agenda, and they don’t want that, and they want to know ahead of time before that material gets to their child. I always go back to, ‘If you have nothing to hide, you shouldn’t have a problem with it.’”
Board Members Nancy Bradley and Jim Prochaska said they would support the resolution.
“I believe that … as we look at teacher shortages, this kind of restriction on our teachers imposes even more barriers in respect to teachers going into public education,” Bradley said.
Board members asked district staff for an update on the curriculum transparency bills before they decided whether to place the resolution on Monday’s agenda.
District staff subsequently spoke with a representative from Urban Education Network of Iowa, a consortium of the state’s largest school districts. Based on that conversation, staff recommended that the board not take a position on the bills at this time, district spokesperson Mike Cyze wrote in an email.
“The specifics of the final bill are likely to change through the bill reconciliation process,” he wrote. “Both versions are marked improvements from the originals and we agree with the ultimate goal of increased parent involvement in the education of their children.”
Cyze anticipated that a resolution opposing vouchers would be on Monday’s agenda but a resolution opposing curriculum transparency bills would not.