A full slate of events is scheduled for this year’s Cascade Hometown Days.
The fourth annual event is set for Friday to Sunday, Aug. 16 to 18.
On Friday night at Riverview Park, a free meal and children’s activities will mark Cascade’s 185th birthday party. A cupcake-eating contest is slated for 6 p.m., and the band Badfish will play from 7 to 11 p.m.
Saturday’s events kick off with a 5K road race at 7:30 a.m. The Hometown Days parade will start at 11 a.m. Other highlights on Saturday include a beanbag tournament at 1 p.m. and children’s games and inflatables starting at noon. The entertainment schedule at the Cascade Amphitheater is the Cascade High School dance team and all-stars at 12:30 p.m., Jones County Sheriff’s Department K-9 demonstration at 1:30, Cade Wessels from 3 to 4, Matt Gogel from 4 to 5:30, Caitlyn Wolfe acoustic from 5:30 to 7:30, and The Jesters, a Tom Petty tribute band, from 8 to 11. Fireworks are planned for 11 p.m.
On Sunday, Cornerstone Church will offer breakfast in Riverview Park at 9 a.m., to be followed by a service at 10. Hawkeye Vintage Farm Machinery Association will host a tractor pull at 10:30 a.m. at Legion Park.