LANCASTER, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin judge will run for a Grant County Circuit Court judge position after the current officeholder announced he would not seek another term.
Jennifer Day, of Burton, announced her candidacy in a recent press release. She served as Jefferson County Circuit Court judge from 2009 to 2018 and has since served as a reserve judge in Grant County and neighboring counties as the need arises.
Day will run for the position held by Robert Van De Hey, who recently announced his decision to step down after 24 years. His term ends on July 31.
Day was raised in Whitewater, and she obtained her law degree from St. Louis’ Washington University in 1989, the release states. She then worked in private practice for 14 years before taking on the Jefferson County position, which she left after moving out of the county. She is married to Grant County Circuit Court Judge Craig Day.
“I am a good judge, and I would like to serve Grant County in that capacity full time,” Jennifer Day said in the release. "What I bring to the table is judicial experience — the ability to walk in the door on day one and assume the Branch 1 calendar."
Voters will elect a new judge on April 4. Nomination papers officially can be circulated for the position starting on Dec. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.