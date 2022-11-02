LANCASTER, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin judge will run for a Grant County Circuit Court judge position after the current officeholder announced he would not seek another term.

Jennifer Day, of Burton, announced her candidacy in a recent press release. She served as Jefferson County Circuit Court judge from 2009 to 2018 and has since served as a reserve judge in Grant County and neighboring counties as the need arises.

