Travel Dubuque recently promoted:
Becky Carkeek to sales manager.
Michelle Rahe to director of guest services.
McGraw Hill recently promoted:
Linda Avenarius to executive program management.
Katie Reuter to senior content manager.
Rachael Hansen to senior application access administrator.
Traci Andre to senior campaign specialist.
Laurie Lenstra to lead archivist.
Jodi Gaherty to senior archivist.
Grand River Medical Group announced hiring:
Dr. Ken Martin in family medicine.
Dan Troutner in the acute and urgent care network.
Katie Ruff in the acute and urgent care network.
Elizabeth Edwards in the acute and urgent care network.
St. Mark Youth Enrichment announced the following:
Jon Aguilar was promoted to content coordinator.
Amelia Foley was promoted to program coordinator.
Jen Gesie was hired as program specialist.
