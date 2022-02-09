DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members have approved project plans to bring water and fiber infrastructure to the Field of Dreams.
The council unanimously approved plans for initial work on the Dyersville East Road Utility Extension project at a meeting this week.
Marc Ruden, of Origin Design, presented project plans and bid documents to the council. Ruden said plans would be released to potential contractors this week, with bids due back by March 1. Council members would award a contract at their March 7 meeting.
The business that is awarded the contract will be able to start on the work right away in order to get water service at the Field of Dreams before the Aug. 11 MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs.
“The substantial completion date is August 1,” Ruden said. “That gives us a little bit of time to get out of the way for MLB.”
The contract will cover the installation of 31,000 feet of water main, as well as the installation of fiber conduit. The work is planned to take place on Dyersville East Road, starting at Country Club Court and going to the Field of Dreams.
Council Member Jim Gibbs questioned the quick turnaround time to receive bids.
“(Is that) enough time to get some adequate bids for a project of this scope?” he asked.
Ruden said the March 1 deadline will provide enough time for bidders and that he anticipates the project will be highly sought after.
As work commences, Dyersville East Road would be reduced to one lane of traffic with flaggers directing vehicles.
The estimated cost of the work is $3 million, Ruden said. Funding will come from a recently-awarded $11 million grant through Iowa’s Water Infrastructure Fund, which is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.
City Administrator Mick Michel said this is the first of what likely will be five contracts that will be awarded for the complete utility project. The others include additional water infrastructure, as well as sanitary sewer work.
“We think delaying that (sewer) project a bit to get that water main in there is critical,” Michel said. “... It’s really a staging issue and making sure contractors are not closing both sides of the road.”