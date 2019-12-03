Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation will hold a public meeting this week to discuss the formation of a clean energy district in the county.
It is set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Woodbine Bend Golf Course & Restaurant, 3500 E. Center Road. The meeting is open to the public, with no cost to attend.
The meeting will explain the process of forming a clean energy district and its benefits, according to a press release. Such districts are nonprofit organizations that promote the development of clean energy technology in an area through community engagement.