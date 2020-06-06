More than 300 people participated in a silent march Friday night from Dubuque’s Comiskey Park to the Bee Branch Creek area.
Whereas many recent protests and demonstrations across the country against racial injustice and police brutality have been marked by noise — and, in many cases, violence and destruction — the participants in Dubuque’s candlelight vigil used the quiet to help convey the message.
“I never in my wildest dreams thought we’d be here,” said Nivea Strong, a member of Queens For Peace. “Dubuque is the oldest city in Iowa and feels like it sometimes. It’s set in its ways. But we’re coming together.”
It had been more than one week since protests erupted across the nation after the video of Minneapolis police killing George Floyd went viral. In some cities, those have become violent between police and protesters.
But the latest large gathering in Dubuque in response was peaceful, just as all the prior ones.
The crowd followed organizers from a new group, the Switching Places Foundation, led by the Queens For Peace.
Upon reaching the Bee Branch area, the group lit candles in remembrance of the lives lost over decades in similar situations.
Derekah Williams, an organizer, had told those in the crowd that once they got to the Bee Branch that they would lead by example.
“We are showing the rest of the world how this works,” she said, through a megaphone.
Williams reflected on why Dubuque has avoided the type of unrest that has occurred elsewhere.
“It made me look at Dubuque a lot differently — seeing all those white faces come and say, ‘We stand by you,’” she said. “That makes me feel like Dubuque is ready to make a change.”
She said this sort of community event never would have happened when she moved to the city 20 years ago.
“When I was around here, instead of these rallies we have, the KKK were having rallies,” she said. “I thought that was something for my grandma to tell me, my mom to tell me. But that’s something I experienced in Dubuque.”
She said another big change, though, was in the Dubuque Police Department.
“They’re helping us, rather than saying, ‘You can’t do this,’” Williams said. “They didn’t tell us to get out of the street. They blocked the street off for us.”
Police Chief Mark Dalsing has attended most of the six protests so far. His department has been out in force, helping where it can.
“The relationships were built before the events,” he said. “It wasn’t something that had to wait. We have some of the old guard in the community, but much of the events of the last few days have been organized by young women. It’s great to see that.”
Attendee Jackson Lucas has lived in Dubuque for 10 years. Lucas, who is black, said he had experienced some sidelong glances and what he called unprovoked questions from officers during that time.
But he said that, since these protests began, he had grown more comfortable with the police.
“They’re not dressed like warriors, for one thing,” he said, of the officers in bright yellow shirts. “They’re carrying water, talking to us.”
Lucas did wonder, though, if that comfort would lead to complacency.
Alfonzo Bordas is an immigrant to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic who is black.
He said during the march to the Bee Branch that these demonstrations are crucial.
“If we don’t fight now, the next time, it will be us,” Bordas said.
But he said that he, too, feels relatively safe in the city.
“In Dubuque, we hear stories about how people were treated,” Bordas said. “But I don’t feel that now. It’s the right time to be in Dubuque.”
Allyson Burgess, 13 and white, is homeschooled but said growing up that her best grade-school friend was black. That friend would talk about her parents teaching her to be shy around police officers.
“I didn’t understand,” Burgess said, holding a “No Justice, No Peace” sign. “Now, with all that’s happened since ... we see something every year. This is great, though. I felt like I had to come.”
Williams said she never thought she would be comfortable with police.
“From bad experiences I’d had as a child watching my brothers, uncles being mistreated when they got arrested, being treated with excessive force for no reason,” she said. “You create this feeling for a child. So when you see the police, you have this sense of anxiety.”
Both Williams and Strong said they truly feel that this time, after these actions, the community and hopefully the country are ready to change for good.
The Queens For Peace will hold a block party at 3 p.m. today at Comiskey Park. It is the Switching Places Foundation’s first A Community United celebration.
All are welcome, and masks are required.