BELLEVUE, Iowa — Maryetta Lampe’s first year of marriage did not turn out the way she expected.
After tying the knot with her husband, Larry Lampe, the two embarked on a trip to Black Hills, S.D. Along the way, they rear-ended a vehicle and the crash resulted in Maryetta being hospitalized for a week in Albert Lea, Minn.
About six months later, they were driving home from work at Clinton Engines on a snowy day when a driver hit their car head-on. Maryetta spent another week in the hospital with a broken ankle and foot.
It was a rough first year, but she told herself that it had to get better. Now after 65 years of marriage, she can honestly say it did.
“We had some down times, but we always got through it together,” she said. “You love each other through good times and bad times. Love your family and love your friends and also have faith to love God.”
Maryetta, 85, and Larry, 88, both grew up on farms outside of Bellevue. They met when Maryetta was 17 and Larry was 20.
“He worked on the farm next to our farm, and my folks had bought a television. And Larry came up to our house to watch movies, and pretty soon my dad said, ‘I don’t think he’s coming up to watch movies anymore,’” Maryetta said with a laugh.
In February 1952, the two started dating. By the following spring, Larry was drafted into the U.S. Army and sent to serve in South Korea. When he returned, they married in June of 1955.
After getting married, they had four children: Lori Kilburg, Chris Lampe, Chuck Lampe and Bill Lampe. In 1973, they purchased Lampe True Value and employed their kids after school and during the summers.
“It was a family deal,” Maryetta said.
Chris said he finds it special that his parents always valued education, although neither of them graduated high school.
“All of my siblings have advanced degrees,” he said. “That has paid big dividends for us. That value on education has really carried on through the generations.”
On Saturdays after closing up the store, their son Bill remembers watching his mom get ready and seeing his dad shine his shoes in the living room.
“They always went out dancing,” he said. “No matter how late they stayed out, Sunday morning we all got up and went to church like it never happened. One of my best memories was us kids just running around the house when they were getting ready and excited to go out dancing on Saturday night.”
They never were able to take their honeymoon, but since retiring 25 years ago, they have taken enough trips together to make up for it, Maryetta said.
“We have been to a lot of different continents,” she said. “We have a lot of good memories. We’ve visited a lot of the states through the years.”
Larry said for the past 23 years, they have spent a few months out of the year in Florida. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were unable to go. He hopes next year it will happen again.
“Some of the friends we had were from Canada, and they couldn’t come this year so it probably wouldn’t be as fun this year,” he said.
Every Sunday after church, Maryetta said she and Larry looked forward to meeting with their group of friends. They named their weekly gatherings Business Every Sunday, but locals knew it as Beer Every Sunday.
“Many times in the summer, it would be going out on the river or in the winter, it would be playing cards,” she said. “We did a lot of things together through the years.”
Their son Chuck said the Sunday gatherings are one of his favorite memories from his childhood.
“That was important to them — spending time with their family and spending time with their friends,” he said. “I think their key to a long-lasting marriage and happy marriage is not only did they work hard but also play hard.”
Their daughter Lori said her parents’ kindness and respect for each other was a key to their union.
“I cannot remember even one instance where they put the other one down in an unkind way in public or in private,” she said. “I think about being kind, and I think they really exemplify that especially in their marriage.”