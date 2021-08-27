The Dubuque Police, Dyersville Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Bryan M. Halfhill, 38, an inmate at Dubuque County Jail, was arrested at 9:37 a.m. Thursday at the jail on a charge of assault causing injury. Court documents state that he assaulted fellow inmate Jacob R. Lopp, 28.
  • Robert M. Davis, 37, of Dyersville, Iowa, was arrested at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Davis assaulted Estrella E. Armstrong, 36, of the same address.
  • Samantha J. Kelly, 49, of 2282 Harold St., was arrested at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Kelly assaulted Matthew L. Kelly, 34, of the same address.
  • Gretchen M. Lee, 78, of 300 Bradley St., reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle at about 6:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Flint Hill Drive.
  • Infrasource Construction, of Ann Arbor, Mich., reported the theft of a $2,000 catalytic converter from a vehicle between Friday and Monday in the area of Crescent Ridge and McDonald Drive.
  • Canadian Pacific, 506 Garfield Ave., reported the theft of an item worth $500 between Aug. 19 and Monday at the business.

Gina Logistics, of Bridgeview, Ill., reported the theft of a vehicle worth $45,000 at about 8:50 a.m. Saturday from the 5000 block of Chavenelle Road.

