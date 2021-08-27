The Dubuque Police, Dyersville Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Bryan M. Halfhill, 38, an inmate at Dubuque County Jail, was arrested at 9:37 a.m. Thursday at the jail on a charge of assault causing injury. Court documents state that he assaulted fellow inmate Jacob R. Lopp, 28.
Robert M. Davis, 37, of Dyersville, Iowa, was arrested at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Davis assaulted Estrella E. Armstrong, 36, of the same address.
Samantha J. Kelly, 49, of 2282 Harold St., was arrested at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Kelly assaulted Matthew L. Kelly, 34, of the same address.
Gretchen M. Lee, 78, of 300 Bradley St., reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle at about 6:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Flint Hill Drive.
Infrasource Construction, of Ann Arbor, Mich., reported the theft of a $2,000 catalytic converter from a vehicle between Friday and Monday in the area of Crescent Ridge and McDonald Drive.
Canadian Pacific, 506 Garfield Ave., reported the theft of an item worth $500 between Aug. 19 and Monday at the business.
Gina Logistics, of Bridgeview, Ill., reported the theft of a vehicle worth $45,000 at about 8:50 a.m. Saturday from the 5000 block of Chavenelle Road.