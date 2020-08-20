An apartment building in Dubuque was damaged this morning when a car crashed into it, but no one was injured.
A runaway Buick sedan beelined into the structure at 3163 Hillcrest Road at about 9 a.m., after the vehicle’s owner, Marshonn D. Sullivan, of Dubuque, and an unknown citizen lost control as they were pushing it down the street.
A family was inside the apartment unit the car struck, but within a different room, according to Lt. Ted McClimon, Dubuque Police Department spokesperson.
According to a crash report, Sullivan and the unknown citizen pushed the car westbound on Hillcrest Road after it became inoperable at the intersection of Carter Road.
Hillcrest Road at that location descends downhill, and the two men lost control of the vehicle, at which point it crossed the opposing lane of traffic and collided with the building.
Although dispatchers reported that Sullivan fled the scene, that is incorrect, McClimon said.
The department was unable to identify the person who assisted Sullivan, McClimon said.
The property is owned by Ryan Miller, of Miller Properties Hillcrest Road LLC. A telephone number listed for the registered agents, Dale and Janet Miller, rang unanswered this morning.