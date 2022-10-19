A local developer plans to construct a retail building containing a coffee shop and a medical office building in Dubuque.
Developer Matt Mulligan said the project at the northwest corner of John F. Kennedy Road and the Northwest Arterial will constitute a $12 million investment, with construction planned to begin in the spring.
The retail building will include five business stalls, each about 1,500 square feet. Mulligan said he could not disclose details regarding the one tenant already planning to open there but described it as a “drive-thru coffee business.”
Next to that building will be an 18,000-square-foot medical office with a future tenant Mulligan also declined to identify.
In conjunction with the project, city officials intend to create a four-way signalized intersection at JFK and West 32nd Street, providing left-turn access into the development. The existing three-way intersection currently has a stop sign at the end of 32nd.
Dubuque Economic Development Director Jill Connors said construction of the new intersection will be paid for partly by the developer and partially through tax-increment-financing funds generated by the development.
Tax-increment financing is an agreement between a city and a developer to reinvest any increases in property taxes generated by construction on a parcel, either through direct tax rebates back to the developer or through making public infrastructure improvements.
City Council members were expected to vote earlier this week on scheduling a public hearing for the creation of an urban renewal area at the retail and medical buildings project site, which under city code is needed to generate the tax-increment-financing funds that will be used for the intersection improvements. However, that item was removed from the council’s agenda at the start of the meeting.
Connors said the city postponed scheduling the public hearing in order to clarify some small details on the establishment of the urban renewal area.
“There were some small questions about the boundaries of the area,” she said. “It’s definitely still on the way.”
Mulligan, president and chief operating officer of Conlon Construction Co. in Dubuque, is also the head of Switch Homes, which plans to construct 105 single-family homes on an 80-acre property located between the Northwest Arterial and 32nd Street. Construction on that project is expected to begin in 2023.
Mulligan said the intersection regularly sees high levels of traffic, making it an ideal location for any business. He also pointed to his own planned residential development as an indicator that traffic there only will continue to grow.
“There is a lot of growth in that area,” he said. “To me, it’s a bit of a no-brainer.”
Mulligan said he intends to complete construction on the retail building by late 2023, while the medical building will be completed in 2024.
He added that he hopes to share the names of the planned tenants of those buildings in the near future.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he did not want to comment on the specific development planned at the JFK-Northwest Arterial intersection, but he said he is encouraged by the interest in developing properties throughout Dubuque.
“We have been talking a lot about development in different parts of town,” he said. “It’s something that I’m happy to see.”
Connors said the project fits in well with the intersection and likely will complement the increasing residential development occurring in that part of town.
“I think it will be great,” she said. “With the housing coming on that end of town, we are seeing an ever-increasing demand for services.”
