Authorities said a Dubuque man was arrested after he had another person drive more than 140 pounds of marijuana from Colorado to the city.
That person said he had performed similar deliveries in the past.
Mitchell T. Arthofer, 26, of 1991 Shelby St., was arrested at about 11 p.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug stamp. He has a hearing in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 12.
Court documents obtained this morning state that law enforcement officers pulled over a vehicle Friday and found five duffel bags of marijuana inside. The person, whose name was not included in court documents, told law enforcement that the marijuana had been picked up in Colorado at the direction of Arthofer and that the person previously made two trips to Colorado on Arthofer’s behalf to transport "large amounts of marijuana" across multiple states.
Law enforcement transported the person and the person's vehicle to "a pre-determined location near Dubuque." En route, the person and Arthofer had multiple phone conversations in which Arthofer said he was not happy that the person was running behind schedule, that he was paying the person "to get a job done on time" and that he had other people waiting for the marijuana, documents state.
Law enforcement then used audio and visual surveillance when Arthofer arrived to pick up the drugs, and they arrested both people after the duffel bags had been moved to Arthofer's pickup truck.
On Saturday morning, officers executed a search warrant on the truck and found that the marijuana weighed about 143 pounds.