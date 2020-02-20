MAQUOKETA, Iowa — As businesses attempt to attract the burgeoning millennial workforce, two animal experts in Maquoketa believe the answer might be found in man’s best friend.
Jess Olson and Jamie Popper, of Blue-9 Pet Products, spoke at the Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce annual luncheon this week. They proposed that business owners consider allowing employees to bring dogs to work.
Olson said the workplace feature would boost company morale and help attract younger workers.
“Dogs can reduce stress, increase community-building and they overall just make people happier,” Olson said. “Millennials are taking over the workforce, and they want to work at places where they can take their dogs.”
Olson and Popper are allowed to bring their dogs to work at Blue-9 Pet Products, a perk that inspired both of them to move from Florida to rural Iowa.
While Blue 9 specializes in working with animals, Olson argued that nearly any business can benefit from dogs at the office.
Many businesses compete to provide an attractive work setting for the younger generations. She argued that permitting dogs at work would reduce the stress of having to drive home in the middle of the day to take care of them, and pets could be a source of emotional support throughout the day.
“Many companies miss a huge opportunity by not allowing a dog-friendly workplace,” Olson said. “There are several benefits to it.”
However, they acknowledged the need for some sort of leash on a pet-friendly work policy. Areas should be designated as off-limits to the animals, such as break rooms and bathrooms. Dogs that bark and distract other workers should not be allowed.
Popper said companies can test out allowing pets at work by permitting one dog at the office.
If it is successful, the number of dogs allowed can be expanded.
“We want to make sure the dogs are a benefit and not a distraction,” Popper said. “Those boundaries need to be established.”
Wendy McCartt, executive director of the Maquoketa chamber, said businesses throughout the Jackson County area are looking to attract a younger workforce. Allowing dogs at the office might be something to consider.
“Being able to attract young talent to this area takes thinking outside the box,” she said. “Young people aren’t just attracted to more money. There needs to be other incentives.”