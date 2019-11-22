A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug charges.
Juvan J. Brown, 42, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of cocaine, both while having a prior felony drug conviction. A second charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine was dropped.
Brown was sentenced to six years of supervised release after he serves his prison time. There is no parole in the federal system.
Court documents state that, on March 13, 2018, Brown possessed cocaine base and heroin with the intent to distribute them. That date was when Dubuque police arrested Brown during a traffic stop on a different federal warrant.
In relation to the latter warrant, Brown previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana to dealing heroin.
In Iowa, Brown contacted a confidential informant to use his car to drive to Chicago to get drugs. Authorities, with the help of the informant, equipped the car with GPS tracking and video recording, according to court documents.
Brown, the informant and a juvenile girl traveled to Chicago, where Brown obtained drugs. The informant’s car was pulled over with 20.65 grams of cocaine and 7.69 grams of heroin, documents state.