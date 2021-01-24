Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., announced:
Deb Kipper has been promoted to tax manager.
Hannah Keller has been promoted to administrative assistant III.
Haley Bergan has been promoted to senior tax associate.
Kaitlyn Fogarty has been promoted to tax associate II.
Nathan Friederick has joined the firm as an audit assistant.
Sarah Lindenberg has been promoted to senior accountant.
Chris Ballard has been promoted to accounting manager.
O’Connor, Brooks & Co., P.C., announced:
Samuel D. Heston has been promoted to partner/principal.
Don Morrow has completed all his exams and now is a certified public accountant.
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced:
Stacey George was hired as fraud investigator.
Nicholas Wilson was hired as commercial line of business chief financial officer.
Kim Michels was promoted to special assets manager.