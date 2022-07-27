Adam's Place
Buy Now

Attorney Joel Hirschhorn (top left) listens to comments during Monday’s community meeting at Potosi School District regarding the proposed Adam’s Place boys home.

 Dave Kettering

POTOSI, Wis. — A proposed boys’ home near Potosi drew more than two hours of spirited — and at times tense — discussion at a community forum this week.

About 125 people attended the meeting at the Potosi School District either in person or online to hear from project architects and engineers for Adam’s Place, as well as to see potential site layouts.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.