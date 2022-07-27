POTOSI, Wis. — A proposed boys’ home near Potosi drew more than two hours of spirited — and at times tense — discussion at a community forum this week.
About 125 people attended the meeting at the Potosi School District either in person or online to hear from project architects and engineers for Adam’s Place, as well as to see potential site layouts.
Adam’s Place is meant to be an agrarian-style home for eight boys ages 10 to 18 from Milwaukee and Chicago to provide an alternative to street life. It is named in honor of Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old from Chicago who was shot and killed by police in March 2021.
The project last was discussed with community members about a year ago at an August town hall moderated by Joel Hirschhorn, the Toledo family’s attorney who is spearheading the project. After experiencing pushback at the time, Hirschhorn paused the project to finalize the home’s nonprofit status and let things “cool down,” he previously told the Telegraph Herald.
“I know this is a delicate question for the community. … We’re here today to provide answers, not tell stories,” Hirschhorn said at the meeting this week.
Many attendees expressed renewed hesitation and concern related to the project, as well as some frustration at feeling as though they were posing the same questions they asked a year ago with no new answers.
“I feel like you’re asking for support, but you’re not giving us a lot of the answers we’re looking for,” said attendee Tricia Vogelsberg.
During a presentation, Hirschhorn and other project leaders outlined what the Adam’s Place site might look like, including a welcome center, a cottage in which the boys would live and a barn with a makerspace.
“We are trying to provide a safe, comfortable, supportive environment for kids who might otherwise never have the opportunity and who, but for this opportunity, have a very good chance of, sadly, ending up dead or in prison,” Hirschhorn said.
While several attendees acknowledged that they understood the intent behind the project, speakers also frequently cited concerns with aspects such as security, staffing and other logistics.
Attendee Jeremy Winkler’s property borders the proposed site of Adam’s Place. With two young daughters at home, he said safety is one of his biggest concerns.
“I moved back to my lovely hometown because I lived in Madison, and I didn’t like the way I had to live (there),” he said. “I just want to know and be reassured that there’s going to be some way of accountability, because like you said, kids will sneak out.”
Hirschhorn said security will be a top priority.
While the land will not have a security fence, the home likely would have an alarm system meant to both keep intruders out and residents in at night, he said. There also would be a zero-tolerance policy for drugs or crime.
“We’re taking kids that are at risk and have an opportunity to better themselves by putting them in a different environment,” Hirschhorn said. “We’re not taking kids who have drug problems. We’re not taking referrals from the juvenile court system.”
Vogelsberg raised questions about resources and staffing, citing an already overburdened social services system in Grant County and long wait times for mental health care.
“I treat a lot of kids for therapy, and I refer them and there is a six- to eight-month wait to get in to see a counselor in this area. They’re not available, (and) social workers are not available,” she said. “So how is this going to help those kids?”
Hirschhorn said he was unaware of the lack of therapeutic and social services in the area and that he would have to look into the situation more before answering her question.
Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman stood up at one point in the meeting to tell Hirschhorn he shared some of the security concerns of earlier speakers. He also expressed interest in being more involved in the project moving forward, saying he would be “the first to volunteer” for a proposed community advisory board.
By the end of the two-hour meeting, people had stopped lining up at designated microphones and instead shouted questions and critiques from the crowd.
Hirschhorn eventually concluded the evening by saying he would take all the questions into consideration and try to find answers in the coming months.
“There were a lot of good, reasonable questions tonight,” Hirschhorn said after the meeting. “I need to talk with the Toledo family and my co-counsel. … We need to regroup.”
Next steps for the project include completing soil testing at the site, as well as continuing to try to bolster community support ahead of the permitting process.
Despite the pushback, Hirschhorn said he retains a strong belief in the home.
“It’s an important project, and it’s the only thing that’s keeping the Toledo family sane,” Hirschhorn said. “Just being able to save one kid from what happened to Adam Toledo would give some real meaning to my and their lives.”
