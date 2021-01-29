Ahead of the coming storm, the National Weather Service announced Dubuque County and neighboring counties will be under a winter storm watch.
The watch will be in effect from 3 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday and cover a wide area that includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County, Ill.; and Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.
The National Weather Service reports that the coming storm will drop 4 to 8 inches of snow, and that light amounts of ice also could be deposited.
Crawford and Iowa counties in Wisconsin are not in the watch area.