EDGEWOOD, Iowa — No one was injured in a blaze that severely damaged a mobile home Saturday in Edgewood.
Edgewood Fire Chief Jay Degenford said his agency arrived at the scene shortly after 6:45 a.m.
The fire occurred on Newton Street. Degenford did not have a lot number when reached on Sunday afternoon.
“It was unoccupied at the time (of the fire),” Degenford said of the home. “The people were in the process of moving at the time, but part of their contents were inside.”
Degenford did not have the occupants’ names.
He said the cause of the fire was likely an unattended wood stove.