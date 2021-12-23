LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County authorities recently honored local life-saving actions and other efforts with a series of awards.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department presented 19 awards during a recent ceremony, according to a press release.
The awards, recipients and descriptions of their efforts, provided in the release, include:
Life-Saving Awards
Grant County Jail Cpl. Dominic Pagliaro and jailers Cierra Clay, Kevin Jones and Jordan Scott were recognized for their quick actions on March 13, 2020, that saved the life of an inmate experiencing a medical issue.
Grant County Deputy Blake Bender was honored for his efforts on July 3, 2020, when he pulled a boat to a safe location away from Lock & Dam No. 11, keeping the boat and its occupants from being swept away.
Dickeyville Police Chief Dave Reuter was recognized for pulling a woman in crisis off of the side of the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge on March 8.
Grant County Deputy Matt Whipple, dispatchers Audrey Fotzler and Tyler Kirschbaum and Wisconsin State Trooper Casey Updike were honored for their work on Dec. 6, 2020, when their efforts resulted in the survival of a victim of a drug overdose.
Grant County Jailer Ben Wohland was honored for efforts on June 22 that prevented injuries to his co-workers.
Meritorious Conduct Award
Stephanie and Derek Moore received an award for helping to stabilize victims at the scene of a crash on May 8, 2020, on U.S. 151 until first responders could arrive.
Award of Merit
Dispatcher Andrea Reynolds was recognized for her actions on May 29, where her “calmness, instructions and active listening played a vital role in a successful outcome for a newborn child,” according to the release.
Dispatchers Sheri Zart and Kendra Robbins were honored for coordinating a response to a house fire with kids inside the structure on Jan. 23.
The release states that the sheriff’s department did not hold an awards ceremony in 2020 due to COVID-19, and the ceremony had been canceled in 2019 due to weather and not rescheduled. As a result, this year’s ceremony featured the awarding of three employee of the year accolades. The recipients were Deputy Adam Day (2017), Deputy Eric Ellis (2018) and Sgt. Todd Miller (2020).