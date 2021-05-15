Police said two people were injured last week when a driver failed to slow for traffic and caused a crash in Dubuque.
Melinda J. Millin, 35, and Dane R. Moon, 12, both of Dubuque, were taken by family members to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a crash report obtained Friday.
The crash occurred at about 8:50 p.m. on May 7 near the intersection of Asbury Road and the Northwest Arterial. The report states that Millin and Brandon M. Kern, 21, of Asbury, Iowa, were both eastbound on Asbury Road when Millin slowed for traffic stopped at the intersection ahead. Kern failed to slow down and crashed into Millin’s vehicle, in which Moon was a passenger.
Kern was cited for following too close.