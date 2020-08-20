The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Colin M. Cappetto, 20, of 1592 Central Ave., No. 5, was arrested at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East 15th Street and Central Avenue on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Cappetto assaulted Brian J. Pottebaum, 47, of East Dubuque, Ill., outside of Cappetto’s residence.
Alyson S. Hansel, 23, of 2256 St. John Drive, was arrested at 6:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Iowa Street on charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of marijuana.