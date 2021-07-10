Brian Meyer is only just beginning to realize how much Dan Reiter did for Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque.
“He’s worked for us more or less nonstop for 51 years,” said Meyer, executive director of the nonprofit.
Reiter, of Dubuque, died Tuesday at the age of 66.
“The Boys & Girls Club was Dan’s life,” said Nicholas Jones, a friend and fellow employee at the club.
Reiter was born on Feb. 5, 1955, in Dubuque. As a child, he was a frequent visitor at what was then the Dubuque Boys Club. The area Girls’ Club was formed in 1973, and the two clubs merged into the current organization in 1999, according to the organization’s website.
Reiter took his first job as a part-time worker in the club’s coat room at age 15 and joined the maintenance department in a full-time position several years later. Soon, he was heading up the club’s archery and BB gun teams and planning baseball tournaments and waterpark trips.
In 2001, Reiter became the club’s technology director. Self-taught, he led a program teaching kids such as Jones to build computers and drones from component parts.
Jones, of Peosta, Iowa, is now the kitchen manager at the club and often can be found in the computer room where Reiter once mentored him.
“He was always there to help,” Jones said. “He cared for everybody. He took me in. My dad left when I was about 4 or 5, so (Reiter) helped me out a lot with life and school. He became like a father figure.”
One of the greatest marks Reiter left on the organization was its free meal program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He led the program from its inception in 1996. As the club’s food service director, Reiter ordered and served meals and handled all the associated paperwork and reporting.
The program began with meals at the club and eventually broadened to include summer meals in partnership with the City of Dubuque.
“There are a lot of kids that probably would not receive a meal, and with a lot of parents working, this is a lot of times their only outlet,” Reiter said in a 2019 interview with the Telegraph Herald.
The club further expanded its efforts during the pandemic, and its daily community dinner program has served more than 145,000 meals at multiple locations since March 2020. In addition to the behind-the-scenes work, Reiter could be found distributing meals.
“If anything, the food program and everything around that is what I would want him to be remembered for,” Jones said.
Reiter’s sister-in-law, Karen Reiter, also was one of his childhood friends. Her family lived “two houses, a tavern and a little street apart” from the Reiters in downtown Dubuque. The children of both families played together in a nearby corner lot and walked together to Sacred Heart Elementary School.
“I remember him always being a silly, little, pesky kid when we were growing up, and he was a lot of laughs,” she said.
As the youngest child, Reiter frequently could be found tagging along with his older brothers, which earned him the family nickname “Pesky Louie,” coined by his mother.
When Karen married Reiter’s oldest brother, Mike, she realized just how much time her brother-in-law was devoting to the Boys & Girls Club.
“He’d be there until 9 p.m. or so — a lot of times you couldn’t call him until that time,” she said. “He just accepted more and more responsibility until he practically had knowledge of almost everything there.”
Reiter lived in an apartment above Meyer’s office, attached to the club, so he could be on hand at a moment’s notice if needed.
“Basically, Dan was on call 24/7,” Meyer said.
Patti Schiesl, one of Reiter’s cousins, described him as “the pillar” of the Boys & Girls Club.
“It’s a big loss for the club,” she said. “He was for those kids, no matter what. If they got in trouble, he would help them get out of trouble. … He’d give them the shirt off his back.”
Schiesl, of Dubuque, recently started delivering meals for the club “to help (Dan) out.” She said not long ago, a fellow employee’s air conditioner broke.
“Dan went out and bought seven fans for this guy’s house and two fans for the dogs,” Schiesl said. “That’s the kind of guy he was.”
It was just one of many ways that Reiter expressed the generosity he shared with so many youth who passed through the club over a half-century.
“He always cared about the kids. He tried to mold them into special people, productive people, and I think he did a real good job of it,” Karen Reiter said. “He did everything humanly possible to make sure that those kids were well taken care of and led in the right direction.”