Snow totals ranged from 1.7 to 5 inches from an overnight storm in the tri-state area.

The official snowfall reading was 1.7 inches at the Dubuque Regional Airport, according to Peter Speck, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Speck said 5-inch amounts were reported in both Guttenberg, Iowa, and Prairie du Chien, Wis.

Cuba City, Wis., reported 3 inches and Stockton, Ill., had 2.5 inches.

“We’re looking at another round of snow tonight – with similar amounts,” Speck said.

Tags

Recommended for you