A Paramount Ambulance vehicle sits amid a line of other emergency vehicles sent this weekend to address the impact of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Two Paramount EMS professionals from Dubuque were sent to the inundated state to aid with emergency patient transport.
When Abi Frisch tells people in Florida that she drove there from Iowa to respond to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, their first response is gratitude. The second is confusion.
“Everyone here is so grateful (for the help),” said Frisch, a paramedic with Paramount Ambulance in Dubuque. “But I tell people I’m from Iowa, and they’re like ‘Wait, what?’ They’re surprised someone would come from that far to help.”
Frisch and Paramount emergency medical technician Jacob Adam recently were dispatched to Florida as part of the special response task force for Pafford Medical Services, for which Paramount is a subcontractor. They made the 20-hour drive to Florida late last week.
The two have been working on hospital patient transport to get people to safer locations, Frisch said, including moving several pediatric patients from hospitals that have gone days without power or running water.
“It’s nice to know we’re helping, but it’s also sort of surreal,” she said.
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, killing dozens of people. Its surges inundated streets and knocked out power in huge swaths of the state.
Paramount Ambulance Director of Operations Andy Ney said he received the initial request to send additional emergency medical services staff before the hurricane even hit because officials knew there would be an extreme demand for emergency transport.
He said Paramount sent one of the company’s 11 ambulances to help, as it has done in the past for other large natural disasters. Frisch and Adam were sent on a 14-day contract, but it is possible that could be extended depending on how relief efforts go.
“It’s just one ambulance down there, but it helps make up the bigger group (of other responding organizations),” Ney said. “Even one helps just that little bit more.”
Also responding to Ian’s aftermath is Jordan Fritche, of Lancaster, Wis., who works as a lineworker for the City of Fennimore. Fritche was dispatched as one of 23 crews from municipal electric utilities from across Wisconsin.
He currently is working to restore power in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., which received more than 28 inches of rain in just 27 hours last week.
“When we got down here, (I) was more or less just in awe of everything down on the ground, the lines, the branches, and how many people were out (of power),” Fritche said. “... There were places we were working where the water was still up to our waist.”
He said it’s been “crazy” but rewarding helping people in Ian’s aftermath. He said he has seen a lot of improvement in the area since arriving and should be able to return home in a few days.
“The rewarding part is seeing how people react,” he said. “These are people who have been out of power for days, so they’re very appreciative and kind.”
