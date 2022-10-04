When Abi Frisch tells people in Florida that she drove there from Iowa to respond to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, their first response is gratitude. The second is confusion.

“Everyone here is so grateful (for the help),” said Frisch, a paramedic with Paramount Ambulance in Dubuque. “But I tell people I’m from Iowa, and they’re like ‘Wait, what?’ They’re surprised someone would come from that far to help.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.