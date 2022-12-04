Dubuque County Recorder John Murphy announced today that he soon would resign, less than a month after winning a re-election campaign -- and before his new term starts.

Murphy said in an online post that he had signed a contract to become the next CEO for the Davenport-based Community Action of Eastern Iowa effective Jan. 3 and that he would resign his elected position in the coming days. 

(3) comments

Who Knows
Who Knows

Typical.

grannybird119@yahoo.com

i hope he gives all his money back to his supporters

Lou Stuhle

What an a-hole.

