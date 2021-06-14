DARLINGTON, Wis. — Authorities say two people were hospitalized — and one was later airlifted — after a deer ran in front of a motorcycle Friday evening in Lafayette County.
Joshua C. Nethery, 34, and passenger Ashley M. Nethery, 30, both of Shullsburg, were transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County for treatment of their injuries, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. Joshua Nethery was later airlifted to UW Health University Hospital in Madison.
Joshua Nethery was operating his motorcycle along Wisconsin 23 with Ashley Nethery in Darlington Township at 7:47 p.m. when a deer ran out into the road, causing Joshua Nethery to lose control of the motorcycle, according to the release.