KIELER, Wis. — A Wisconsin health care provider today announced plans to open a new clinic in Kieler.
Southwest Health intends to break ground on a family medicine and after-hours urgent care facility this spring, serving residents from Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa, according to a press release.
“We have a large patient base from this geographic area, along with a growing base from East Dubuque and Dubuque,” said Southwest Health CEO Dan Rohrbach in the release. “It made sense as we continue to outgrow our campus in Platteville to have a satellite clinic closer to home for those patients traveling to visit Southwest Health.”
The 7,000-square-foot clinic will offer family medicine, rehabilitation and after-hours urgent care. It will be located on Prism Lane between Sherman’s Flooring Center and Midwest Motorsports.
Southwest Health officials stated that the facility will help satisfy increased demand for primary and urgent care services in the region.
Stephen Freese, chairman of the Jamestown Township board, which oversees the unincorporated community of Kieler, said that multiple health care facilities in Dubuque and Platteville are within a short distance of Kieler, but having an urgent-care facility in town will be “a big advantage.”
“We used to have a hospital in Cuba City and Hazel Green,” he said. “There used to be a lot more access for folks. … With the great hospital facility that Platteville has had, expanding it out will be a benefit to us.”
Health services are a crucial component of community development, said Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County Economic Development Corp.
“We’ve been blessed to have three primary care hospitals, but to have these out clinics, it’s been viewed as a very important factor to attracting new residents and retaining particularly the elderly population,” he said.
The Kieler facility is the latest in the Platteville-based health care provider’s expansion of its service footprint. Earlier this month, it opened an 8,500-square-foot primary care and rehabilitation clinic in Cuba City, replacing a former clinic at Epione Pavilion, which had been open since the 1950s.