EPWORTH, Iowa — An Epworth woman recently pleaded guilty in federal court to sexual exploitation of a child.
Gina C. Urbain, 36, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as part of a deal in which two other charges will be dismissed — a second count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of possession of child pornography.
State and federal court documents allege that Urbain sexually abused a girl younger than 12 in November 2018 at a Dubuque County residence. The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of alleged sexual abuse.
Federal court documents also stated that she exploited a child by forcing the child to engage in “sexually explicit conduct” that she documented with her phone and then distributed and that Urbain possessed child porn.
State court documents indicate that during the investigation into the November 2018 crime, deputies interviewed a boy younger than 10 who said he was repeatedly sexually abused by Urbain and Bryan M. Halfhill, 36, of Dubuque.
Urbain faces up to 20 years in federal prison on the sexual exploitation conviction. There is no parole in the federal system.
She also still faces two state-level charges of second-degree sexual abuse. Her next hearings in those cases are scheduled for Sept. 28.
Halfhill, 37, was sentenced in December to 30 years in prison after a jury convicted him of state-level charges of second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and lascivious acts with a child-soliciting a person to arrange a sex act with a child.
According to court documents, he and Urbain repeatedly sexually abused a boy from June 2016 to December 2018 and Halfhill solicited Urbain to arrange access to a child that Halfhill could sexually abuse. The two adults had a domestic relationship.