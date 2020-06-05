For Wahlert Catholic High School graduate Hannah Schiesl, jumping into something different paid off on a global scale.
Schiesl, 18, of Dubuque, has spent the past year as part of the World Food Prize, which addresses global food insecurity. The organization selected 23 students across the country, including Schiesl, for the Borlaug-Ruan International Internship program to work with top researchers on issues in food and agriculture.
“Getting involved with such a big organization was a little intimidating,” Schiesl said. “But reaching out and doing activities outside of Wahlert has been really beneficial to me.”
Schiesl was supposed to spend the summer at the International Livestock Research Institute in Nairobi, Kenya, but the internship will now be virtual due to COVID-19. Schiesl added that the World Food Prize is working on all-expenses-paid trips for interns over winter break, so she hopes she will still have some hands-on experience in Kenya.
Also a member of Wahlert’s swimming and soccer teams, Schiesl began her involvement with the World Food Prize at the Iowa Youth Institute in Ames. She presented a research paper centered on Indonesia’s poultry industry. She then was one of the 200 students selected to expand their research papers at the Global Youth Institute in Des Moines before obtaining her internship.
“Never in a million years did I guess (I would be one of the interns),” Schiesl said. “I knew it was a thing, but I didn’t know it was something I could reach.”
One person who did believe Schiesl could reach the end goal was her AP English teacher, Barbara Ressler. She helped Schiesl work on World Food Prize research papers throughout the year, though Ressler said the papers were already in good form by the time she read them. Ressler said she told Schiesl “I’m not surprised,” each time she moved up through the internship process.
“I could see that it was a passion project for her,” Ressler said. “She sparkled when she talked about it. … I’m eager to see the difference she’s going to make in the world.”
In the fall, Schiesl will be an animal science/pre-veterinary medicine student at Iowa State University. She said she’s always wanted to be a veterinarian, a career choice that was solidified through Wahlert’s job shadowing program. Schiesl also plans to apply to Iowa State’s College of Veterinary Medicine after completing her bachelor’s degree.
The Kenya research institute’s focus on livestock pairs perfectly with Schiesl’s interest in working with big animals. She said going through the internship will put her a step ahead of her future classmates in terms of practical skills.
“One day, it will be my generation’s responsibility to create innovative solutions to these problems,” Schiesl said. “So why not start now?”