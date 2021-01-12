MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Jackson County Conservation will offer a free virtual program on woolly mammoths in Iowa at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.
Laura DeCook, a Mahaska County naturalist, will discuss the discovery of a mammoth’s leg bone 10 years ago in southeast Iowa.
DeCook will discuss the history of woolly mammoths in Iowa during the last ice age.
Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance to receive the link to watch the program. For more information, call 563-652-3783 or email jacksonccb@jacksonccb.com.