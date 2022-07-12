MANCHESTER, Iowa — City of Manchester officials aim to redevelop one of their most popular parks.
Manchester City Council members recently were informed that the city had received a $342,062 Community Development Block Grant through Iowa Economic Development Authority that will assist in the redevelopment of Shelly Park, which hugs the Whitewater Park downtown.
City Manager Tim Vick said that as the riverfront area continues to undergo updates, the city has been working to add new amenities to Shelly Park that ultimately will enhance usability, accessibility, safety and aesthetics.
While more precise details still are being worked out, Vick said the project currently has five components, two of which are considered top priorities.
The first is removing and replacing the ailing retaining walls on the park’s east end. For several years, the retaining walls near South Franklin Street have been degrading and have fallen into such a state that several council members have fears that someone is going to get hurt if and when they collapse.
“Replacing (the retaining walls) is the No. 1 priority,” Vick said.
The replacement of the walls goes hand-in-hand with the project’s second-most-important aspect — adding an Americans-with-Disabilities-Act-accessible path from South Franklin Street to the waterfront trail and lower end of the park.
A ramp will be added, and once the grading process to accommodate it is underway, city officials will begin to change the elevation of the retaining wall, Vick said.
Vick said city officials still have not decided if they will replace the current wall with stamped concrete or another stone block system.
For the remaining aspects of the project, another sidewalk will be added, though it will not be ADA accessible given that it likely will contain stairs. The lighting at the park will be upgraded to LED, which will make it more usable at night.
Near the amphitheater, Vick said, city officials are going to add a section of elevated seating crafted from limestone block, similar to the stair-step structure that currently leads down to the river.
“The limestone block would be in the front (near the stage), and then there would be about 6 feet of grass behind that where people could set up chairs,” Vick said.
Finally, the gazebo will be removed to make way for two lookout points, which Vick said will provide more opportunities for visitors to soak in the activity occurring in the river while also furnishing a spot for photo opportunities.
The current plan is to relocate the gazebo to 500 N. Franklin St., but Vick said more work needs to be done before that could potentially happen.
Vick said city officials are working from cost estimates until more details are nailed down. However, they are estimating the project at $380,000. The city does have a 20% match requirement as part of the grant, and Vick said there is up to $100,000 budgeted to cover it.
Vick said staff would like to see the project kick off this fall and be completed by June 1.
