SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Monday, Sept. 2
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital — Bartels Conference Room, 350 N. Grandview Ave. Details:
563-556-4975.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 9 a.m.-noon. Intermediate line dancing.
Sibling Class, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center,
250 Mercy Drive. No fee.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m.,
Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only.
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., Veterans Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Blvd.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Achieving Maximum Potential, 6:30 p.m., Hillcrest Family Services, 2005 Asbury Road. AMP is a program for youth aged 13-21 who have been placed out of home at any point in their lives: Foster care, adoption, shelter, treatment or with relatives.
Lego Explorers, 4 p.m., Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive, Asbury, Iowa. (Kindergarten and older). With new themes each month, help the characters in a short story by completing challenges with Legos and Duplo blocks. September theme: Ancient Egypt.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m., yoga; 10:45 a.m., line dancers performing; 11:30 a.m., lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m., open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m., dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m., duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m., ladies bridge.
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. (Ages 3-5). Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities.
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, lower level, 1155 Locust St. Entrance on 13th Street. Details: 563-599-2748.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant,
31 Locust St.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m., open chapel.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m., senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m., ladies card; 12:15-4 p.m., ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m., open euchre.
Teen Drop-In: Locker Crafts, 4:30 p.m., Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive, Asbury, Iowa. (Sixth-12th grades). Stop in to make frames, magnets or survival boxes for your locker.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Community Discussion — Doorways of HOPE for the HOMELESS, 7 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. (accessible alley entrance). Understand homelessness of women and families in Dubuque. Speaker: Ann Lorenz, Opening Doors. Donations accepted: Baby wipes, paper towels, liquid laundry soap, pull-ups. Host: United Methodist Women.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall parking lot by Younkers and Richardson Buick, Kennedy Road. Join at the new location. Starting this year, the cut-off year has been raised to 1979 and older classic cars, trucks hot rods, customs and muscle cars. This is a free event. Public welcome and cooler friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
Scary Campfire Stories, 6 p.m., Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Make s’mores around an indoor “campfire” and tell or listen to scary stories. We will have a collection of books you can choose a story from.
Pre-registration required.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. (Ages 3-5). Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs, and literacy activities.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Farley Branch, 405 Third Ave. NE, Farley, Iowa. (Ages 3-5). Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities.
Friday, Sept. 6
Church Women United Human Rights Day & Meet Megan Ruiz, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque Arboretum Visitor Center Porch, 3800 Arboretum Drive (accessible). 9:30 a.m. Gather. Meet & Greet with Megan Ruiz, Director. Presentation Lantern Center; Refreshments, 10 a.m. Service-Music; Program: Equity & Advocacy for our Immigrant Brothers & Sisters. All invited.
Duct Tape DIY, 3:30 p.m., Farley Branch, 405 Third Ave. NE, Farley. (Sixth-12th grades). Join us monthly to make new fun and usable items out of duct tape.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Platteville Historic Re-Enactment, 8 a.m., Mound View Park, Broadway St. and Mitchell Hollow Road, Platteville, Wis. Come and enjoy history brought to life at the Platteville Historic Re-enactment. Free, donations welcome.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Heroes For History Stair Climb 5K, 7 a.m., Post Office Square, Green Street, Galena, Ill. The 5K is from 7-11 a.m. Firefighters Dance, 4-10 p.m. Entertainment by Ten Gallon Hat and The Righteous Hillbillies with admission of $4. This event is a 5K race through historic Galena, with a steep climb up the iconic Green Street stairs.
iRead Kick-Off: Reading in the Park, 10:30 a.m., Asbury Park, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Join us for the IREAD kick-off at Reading in the Park. We’ll have a variety of reading stations, activities, prizes, and more info about IREAD for parents.
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, meet at 2 p.m. on Camp Street next to Fed Ex, back side of Hy-Vee Locust Street for a hike at Bellevue State Park, Butterfly Garden Meet.
Platteville Historic Re-Enactment, 8 a.m., Mound View Park, Broadway St. and Mitchell Hollow Road, Platteville, Wis. Come and enjoy history brought to life at the Platteville Historic Re-enactment. Free, donations welcome.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Big Fun Jazz, 5 p.m., Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ at Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa. And why wouldn’t you want to come see a six-piece jazz band with over-the-top prowess? Big Fun Jazz assembles a group who not only teach but can walk the talk.
Blues in the Vineyard with Joe & Vicki Price, 3 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin, Iowa. Enjoy Iowa cheeses & BBQ pork sandwiches, or bring your own picnic. (No alcohol may be brought in).
Boots and Wayne, The Buenie Boys, 1 p.m., Millennium, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Chris Ross Solo at the Buenie Picnic, 11 a.m., Main Street, North Buena Vista, Iowa. Chris Ross Solo will be performing a wide variety of your favorite songs. Traditional and new country, ’50s, ’60s, blue grass, folk and more. Come to the Buenie Family Picnic and have some fun.
Live Music: Vince Amore, 1:30 p.m., Fergedaboudit Vineyard & Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill. Admission: Free. Vince shares his love and appreciation of ballads, folk, country, pop, classical and big band music.
Melanie Devaney, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Rockin’ The Ridge Music, 3 p.m., Sunset Ridge Winery, 12615 U.S. 52 N. Rockin’ the Ridge at Sunset Ridge Winery is a great place to get together with friends & family to enjoy live music by some of the areas top performers, and enjoy some of our wine, beer and food.
Triple Threat is playing at PromiseLand Winery 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg. Triple Threat is playing at PromiseLand Winery, south of Guttenberg, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday, Sept. 6
Adam Bartels Band at the Yardarm, 8 p.m., 1201 Shiras Ave Ext. Come down to the Yardarm and enjoy live music by the Adam Bartels Band.
Drew Hurn, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Joie Wails Acoustic, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Meghan Davis, 8 p.m., Galena Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Ron Lubbers Singing, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Ron sings dance and song requests. Singing Elvis, Neil Diamond, Frank Sinatra, George Strait, Alan Jackson and many more.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Chris Ross Solo at Twisted Vines, 7 p.m., 100 N. Main St., Potosi, Wis. Chris Ross Solo playing your favorites past and present from traditional and new country to ’50s, ’60s, bluegrass, folk, and more. Loretta Lynn, Ray Price, Johnny Cash, Elvis and Shania, to name a few.
Jimmy Welty Band Live Music Performance, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Johnnie Walker Live, 6 p.m., Palace bar & Grill, Main St., Dyersville, Iowa.
“The Lead Miner’s Daughter,” 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Hazel Green Opera House, 2130 Main St., Hazel Green, Wis. In this Fever River Puppeteers’ marionette show, Adeline must try to save her father from an evil goblin down in the lead mines of old Wisconsin. She has help from a farmer, a cow and a badger.
Mixed Emotions Band, 8:30 p.m., The Big House, 3001 160th St., Petersburg, Iowa.
Music in the Vines at Galena Cellars, 2 p.m., Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery, 4746 N. Ford Road, Galena, Ill.
Sherrill Fest, 11:30 a.m., Sherrill Ball Diamond, 5135 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, Iowa. Includes a parade, kids’ activities, bean bag tournament, food and beverages for sale and music by Dan & Steve Habel and Joie Wails Band.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Walking Molly, 8 p.m., Spirits Bar & Grill, 1111 Dodge St.
VISUAL ARTS
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Dubuque Camera Club, 6:30 p.m., E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center, Mines of Spain, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road. Photography enthusiasts are invited to join the Dubuque Camera Club. Meetings are held twice a month from September to June. For more information, visit www.dubuquecameraclub.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Smokestack’s Wednesday Night Movie, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Dubuque’s newest movie experience is on Wednesdays at Smokestack’s second-floor screening room or, weather permitting, on the rooftop.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Benton Labor Day Celebration, 9:30 a.m., Benton Village Park, Main Street, Benton, Wis. Craft fair at 9:30 a.m. with parade at 10:30 a.m. Food, music, games, bingo, pasty dinner, bean bag tournament. Proceeds go to Benton Fire Department.
Craft Day at the Mathias Ham Historic Site, noon, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 E. Third St. Look for a new craft the first Sunday of each month during our summer season.
Monday, Sept. 2
Retired Eagles Activity Club (R.E.A.C.), 1 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. No reservations are needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
LEARNING
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, NICC Town Clock Center, 680 Main St., Room 112. Our meetings allow you to practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These skills will help you advance your career, acclimate to a new city or even get a new job. Guests welcome.
LIFESTYLE
Monday, Sept. 2
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m., weigh in; 6-7 p.m., meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Powerful tools for caregivers, 10 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. This six-week class is designed to provide the family caregiver with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. Registration is required as the class is limited to 12 participants.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Chair Yoga, 7 p.m., Farley Branch, 405 Third Ave. NE, Farley, Iowa. A trained instructor will lead you through an hour of this gentle style of yoga adapted to be done sitting on, or standing by, a chair. Bring a towel or mat for the last pose.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Heroes For History Stair Challenge 5K Race, 7 a.m., Green Street Steps, 513 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Tuesday, Sept. 3
The Point Neighborhood Associations Annual Hot Dog Night, 5:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Church parking lot, 1700 Rhomberg Ave. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on, and the kids, as this is a family event. Hot dogs and lemonade provided. If rain, event will be held in church basement. This is for Point residents only.
Table Mound Elementary Blood Drive, 2:30 p.m., Table Mound Elementary, 100 Tower Drive. Contact Sara Perkins to schedule an appointment at 563-529-0781.
Twisted Stitchers, 6 p.m., Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Join us for a social textile crafting group. Bring a knitting, sewing, crochet, etc. project to work on. Be prepared to offer tips on your best crafting style, and be open to asking others for ideas.
FOOD & DRINK
TODAY
Team of Dreams Breakfast with The Pros Q&A Session, Grande Ballroom, 8:30 a.m., Hotel Julien, 200 Main St. Hear from sports legends on their time on and off the field and their favorite moments from the game. $55 for adults.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Ct SE, Dyersville, Iowa. Visit with area vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Mackenzie Moore, 8:30 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Tuesday, SepT. 3
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., regular games start at 7 p.m. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Dubuque County-Key City Genealogical Society, 7 p.m., Family History Center, 685 Fremont Ave. Ride along with Diane Harris through the
115 years of Dubuque County car license plates and her family’s love of cars. Earliest plate 1904, reproduction leather.
Key City Coin Club, 7 p.m., Oky Doky, First and Locust St. On second level. Details: 563-590-9623.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier parish hall, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Nerf Capture the Flag, 5 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Join Carnegie-Stout Public Library for a monthly game of Nerf Capture the Flag after the library closes. Arrive before the library doors lock at 5 p.m. Ages 18-plus.
TODAY
St. Joseph Bellevue Annual Pork Roast, 11 a.m., Trinity Center, Park Street, Bellevue, Iowa. Polka Mass at 10:15 a.m. by the Sieverding Band & Friends.
OTHER EVENTS
Monday, Sept. 2
Local 94 UAW Fundraisers, 5 p.m., Wendy’s, 16th Street. 10% of all sales will go toward charities.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
B2B Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides?
Make-A-Wish Committee, 5:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital-Dubuque, 350 N. Grandview Ave.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
BNI Dubuque Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn, 450 Main St. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.
Thursday, Sept. 5
B2B-2 Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides?