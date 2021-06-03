Summer meals

Multiple local organizations will be offering free meals to local children age 18 and under during the summer months.

Dubuque Community Schools

Dubuque Community Schools staff will offer grab-and-go meals during their Summer Academy from July 6 through July 30, though children do not have to participate in the program to receive food. Meals will be available for pickup from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at Audubon, Kennedy, Prescott and Table Mound elementary schools and 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at Hempstead High School.

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque

The local Boys & Girls Club will offer summer meals at a variety of locations around Dubuque. Officials will offer breakfasts and lunches at local parks and dinners at Eisenhower Elementary School from June 14 through August 13, which participants can eat on site. Grab-and-go dinners are being offered at a variety of locations through August 20.

Western Dubuque Community School District

WD officials will offer grab-and-go meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Monday through Friday from June 14 to July 30 at James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville and at Cascade (Iowa) Elementary School. Sack lunches offered at the sites will also include breakfasts for the next morning.