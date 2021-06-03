This summer, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque staff expect to serve 800 to 1,000 meals each day to children who need them.
That total is about 100 to 200 more meals than the nonprofit provided prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Executive Director Brian Meyer said. He attributed that increase to a mix of pandemic impacts and a growing awareness of the nonprofit’s summer food offerings.
“If it weren’t for organizations that are providing these meals, there certainly would be a problem as it relates to people, especially children, getting the nutrition that they need,” Meyer said.
After COVID-19 prompted many organizations to make changes last summer to child meal programs, local officials expect this year’s offerings to look a bit more typical. They said that while needs might not be as pronounced as they were in the early days of the pandemic, summer food programs still have an important role to play.
“I think nutritious meals are needed, pandemic or not,” said Demetri Andrews, business administrator for the Platteville (Wis.) School District.
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque is offering breakfasts, lunches and dinners at sites around Dubuque this summer.
Meyer noted that the nonprofit has expanded its meal sites slightly since the start of the pandemic, but officials still expect to serve “quite a few more people” than they did before COVID-19.
“I think that people are learning where the sites are at and what we’re doing and what we’re accomplishing,” he said.
Dubuque Community Schools officials are focusing their efforts on serving meals to students in the district’s Summer Academy in July, though any child in the community can receive grab-and-go meals at program sites.
Joann Franck, the district’s food and nutrition manager, said officials opted to focus on Summer Academy students so as not to take away participation from the Boys & Girls Club program. However, she said she hopes children in the community can access meals through the district.
She noted that the district has continued to offer grab-and-go meals during the school year, but participation in that has declined. People seem less anxious about securing food, and local food providers in the last year have worked to improve access to meals, Franck said.
“I think there still will be some increased demand until we get to a routine of next school year, really getting people back on track,” she said. “We’ll just continue to work with the Boys & Girls Club, making sure we are meeting those needs.”
In Western Dubuque Community School District, officials will offer grab-and-go meals at James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville and Cascade Elementary School.
Kyle Gansen, director of food and nutrition services, said the convenience of the grab-and-go format helped increase participation in the meal program last summer. He said he hopes to increase participation even further this year.
“It’s the convenience knowing your kid’s getting a balanced lunch with some fresh produce and a good selection,” Gansen said.
In the Platteville School District, officials are returning to their previous practice of offering meals during their summer school sessions, though they are getting the word out to families that any child can come to receive a meal.
“I anticipate there will be some grab-and-go pickup, but nothing compared to the numbers we were doing last summer,” Andrews said. “But there will be a lot of kids getting the free meals.”
In Lancaster (Wis.) Community Schools, officials will serve meals in conjunction with summer school, though any child can come for a meal. Director of Food Service Laurie Simmons said the district’s summer meal offerings will look more typical this year, but the program still helps ensure children can access nutritious food.
“I think that it’s actually more critical during the summer months because the kids are home,” Simmons said. “Normally, either one or two of the parents have to work. If both of them have to work, … kids tend to eat whatever they have in sight, whether that’s nutritious or not.”