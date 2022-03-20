With local bipartisan support, Iowa House passes ATV/UTV bill
DES MOINES — The Iowa House of Representatives on Monday night passed a bill that would allow ATVs and UTVs on state and county roads statewide.
The bill — several years in the making — drew wide bipartisan support, including among area lawmakers.
It would allow all-terrain and utility vehicles on county and noninterstate roads statewide, would require users to be at least 18 years old, would mandate liability insurance coverage on the vehicles and would require a host of security requirements for the vehicles.
It also would require counties that already have ATV ordinances, such as Dubuque County, to reach agreements with user groups before changing them.
Board chairman removed from post after seeking HTLF leadership change
A longtime executive at one of Dubuque’s largest employers was removed as executive operating chairman of the company’s board Tuesday night after he and a group of shareholders called for a “better steward” for the organization.
Officials at HTLF announced that Lynn B. Fuller had been removed as executive operating chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. The announcement came one week after 13 shareholders that control a total of 6.1% of common stock in HTLF sent a letter to the board echoing concerns cited by Fuller when he announced last month his plans to retire. The group includes Fuller, a member of HTLF’s Board of Directors and board chairs at some of HTLF’s banks.
In the letter, the shareholders cite their concerns that changes brought about by current HTLF leadership are “fundamentally jeopardizing the value of the Heartland franchise so patiently developed over the years, while failing to provide a clear strategy for growth and expansion of shareholder value.”
On Tuesday night, HTLF announced the appointment of John Schmidt, who has been on the board since 2001, as independent chairman of the board, replacing Fuller.
Fuller remains a member of the Board of Directors until his term ends in 2024.
“The board determined that Mr. Fuller was no longer best positioned to serve in the chairman role in light of his public disagreement with the company’s leadership and strategy, which was previously and unanimously approved by the board,” Schmidt said in a press release. “The board has full and complete confidence in management and the company’s strategic plan to drive growth and deliver long-term value to shareholders.”
Fuller said he will remain on HTLF’s payroll until its annual stockholder meeting this spring and will continue to be compensated as part of his retirement plan until June 18. However, he said he effectively is not working for HTLF from this point forward.
“I think (the board’s decision) was retaliation because I was critical of the performance of the company, and I’m part of the (shareholder) group,” Fuller said.
Iowa House committee advances mobile home protection bill
A second committee in the Iowa House of Representatives on Tuesday advanced a bill that provides some relief to those living in mobile home parks, but far less protection than many residents and local lawmakers want.
The Ways and Means Committee voted, 16-9, to advance the bill. It now is eligible for debate by the full House.
It extends notice of cancellation of a rental agreement and the notice of a rent increase from 60 to 90 days. It repeals the manufactured home tax for tenants. It bans landlords from requiring modifications to mobile homes that make them immobile. It also requires that obligations in rental agreements transfer to new owners of parks if they are sold.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, was the only Democrat on the committee to vote in favor of the bill.
“I concur — this is not enough,” she told the committee. “But it is, in my estimation, a small step forward.”
Baby boom ahead: 11 nurses pregnant in 1 unit at Dubuque hospital
Alexandra Johnson has plenty of people to go to with questions as she prepares to have a baby in July.
Johnson, a nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, has 10 colleagues in her unit who also are pregnant.
“It’s fun, especially as a new mom,” Johnson said. “These other people have had babies, most of them have had babies before, so it’s nice to have somebody to ask questions.”
MercyOne in Dubuque has 11 nurses working in the Maternal Child Services unit who are pregnant, with due dates from April through October.
The unit, which includes the birth center, NICU and pediatrics, has about 80 nurses.
The nurses who are expecting children said they enjoy the chance to go through pregnancy together, noting that as people who work with babies and children, they are able to support one another through the process and as they have their own children.
Work continues on new home for Dubuque medical group, pharmacy site
Nearly one year after its groundbreaking, progress continues on a new Dubuque medical facility and pharmacy location.
Construction is nearly complete on the exterior of the building that will house Grand River Medical Group and a Hartig Drug pharmacy. Crew members are working on the interior.
“We wanted to make this a one-stop shop for our patients,” said Justin Hafner, CEO of Grand River Medical Group.
The three-story, 40,000-square-foot facility is located on Westmark Drive, near the intersection of Northwest Arterial and Pennsylvania Avenue.
While construction initially was anticipated to wrap up in late spring or early summer, Hafner said materials affected by supply-chain issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed completion to the latter half of 2022.
Hazel Green boy with Down syndrome brings joy to family
HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — With a determined grin, 2-year-old Liam Vogt pulled himself up onto the couch in his Hazel Green home.
A second later, he was airborne, jumping from the sofa to the carpet. Upon impact, the reduced muscle tone in his legs meant they failed to support him, and he flopped onto his belly with a thump.
There was a moment of silence. Then, a joyful smile split Liam’s face, and he turned around to pull himself onto the couch again.
“He’s an adventure seeker,” said his mother, Kirstin Vogt. “You know he’s thinking, ‘My brother jumps, so why can’t I jump?’”
Liam has Down syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes developmental and intellectual delays. But the social toddler doesn’t let that stop him from doing anything his brother Henry, 3, does — or at least trying his best.
Monday, March 21, marks World Down Syndrome Day. The day of recognition takes place on March 21 each year, a chronological reference to the third copy of the 21st chromosome shared by people with Down syndrome.