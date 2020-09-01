The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Matthew T. Flanagan, 25, of 2570 Jackson St., was arrested at 10:59 p.m. Saturday in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Fengler Street on a warrant charging domestic
- assault with injury, fourth-degree criminal mischief and obstruction of emergency communication. Court documents state that Flanagan assaulted Emily G. Fink, 27, of the same address on July 30.
Shannon L. Huser, 41, of 18051/2
- Jackson St., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of $884 worth of items between 12:30 and 3:20 a.m. at her residence.
- Christopher M. Brenner, 26, of 1004 W. Fifth St., reported $550 worth of criminal damage in total done to two vehicles between 11:59 p.m. Saturday and 6:24 a.m. Sunday at his residence.