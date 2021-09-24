Dubuque Community Schools leaders are exploring curriculum that would help bring financial literacy to life for all elementary-aged students.
Officials this year are piloting Junior Achievement programming in the district’s elementary schools, partnering teachers with business professionals to help students make real-world connections with various financial topics.
If the pilot is successful, educators will seek to roll out the programming to kindergartners through fifth-graders districtwide so they all receive similar experiences with financial literacy in school.
“They can see how financial literacy is a part of our life every day,” said Brooke Ludovissy, educational support team leader for prekindergarten though fifth-grade social studies. “It’s not something they learn about in a lesson in school one time. It’s something that they come back to over and over.”
Students participating in Junior Achievement curriculum will receive five lessons taught by a combination of their classroom teacher and a JA volunteer. District leaders have recruited 13 teachers to pilot the curriculum this year, one from each elementary school and representing all elementary grade levels.
“It will be our teachers in conjunction with business professionals teaching those materials to the kids,” Ludovissy said.
Nora Shook, education manager for Junior Achievement of the Heartland, said the organization’s curriculum seeks to help students understand how money works, how they can save money and how they can spend money.
Some activities in JA programming include using flash cards to learn the difference between needs and wants, taking on an imaginary job and receiving a pay check with taxes taken out and learning about profits and expenses through the example of a hot dog stand.
“(We want to) really just help prepare them to make wise financial choices and really have financial success, whatever their path might be,” Shook said.
Financial literacy already is a component of the state’s social studies learning standards. The JA programming aims to offer students real-life connections to classroom topics by bringing in volunteers who have experience in financial topics they can share, said Lisa TeBockhorst, the district’s executive director of elementary education.
“These are people that would be out in the community in these types of roles, working with resources, working with finances,” she said.
TeBockhorst noted that financial literacy topics are lifelong skills that students build upon each year. The subject also helps students understand how people work together in the community and make decisions.
“The whole goal is to develop responsible citizens, and financial literacy is not something that you just learn when you’re 13, 14, when you get to middle school or high school,” TeBockhorst said. “It starts with a very basic concept at a young age. ... It’s that whole idea of wants and needs and how you manage those.”
Teachers piloting the program will begin training next month, with a goal to implement it this school year. If this year goes well, district leaders would seek to provide the program to all students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
TeBockhorst noted that some schools have been involved with JA in the past, so the current effort seeks to explore how district leaders can ensure all students have similar access to and experiences with financial literacy.
“We feel it’s important that, no matter what school I go to, I get this learning, I get this experience no matter what,” she said.