Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Stockton, Ill., we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A Stockton business has a new owner and name, with plans to add other elements to the business in the future.
Tina Boop will open Whiskers & Waggs Catfe and Barkery on Aug. 1 at 622 S. Main St. The site previously housed coffee shop and gaming parlor Broshous Brewhous, which opened last summer.
“I was a retail manager at a big box store for over 20 years, and I saw a listing (for the property) on Facebook,” Boop said. “It felt like the right time, right place to do something different with all the experience I had.”
Boop, of Pearl City, Ill., said she plans to keep the same coffee menu, and she also will serve food such as soups, salads and sandwiches. The business also boasts a drive-thru.
“We’re still learning the business,” she said. “As we’re learning, we’ll put more twists and turns on the menu.”
In addition, Boop said the six casino gaming machines that Brohous Brewhous had will be available for play. However, the machines might not be available Aug. 1, as Boop said her gaming license might take longer to be approved.
Next spring, Boop plans to add pet-friendly elements to the business as well, hence the change to a pet-themed name.
She said she envisions adding a “cat parlor” to the property, similar to kitty cafes mostly featured in urban areas. She also plans to put in an outdoor dog park.
“You hear everybody say, ‘Oh, I love coffee. That would be fun,’” Boop said. “But I love business. It’s not just about serving a dog person or a cat person. It’s about everybody. It’s about trying to take that niche of giving everybody a little something.”
Upon opening, Whiskers & Waggs Catfe and Barkery will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for food Tuesday through Saturday. It will be closed Mondays, and it will be open for limited hours on Sunday, though the exact hours have not yet been decided.
