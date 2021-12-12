Randy Pancratz wakes up at 3 a.m. every morning and embarks on a long day of work on his dairy farm.
It’s a job that requires long hours and includes little social interaction. Like many other farmers, Pancratz must find another place to engage with the community or strike up a conversation.
“A lot of farmers go to the coffee shop in the morning,” Pancratz said. “I go to the Y.”
In the past two years, though, the size of that community has shrunk.
Tony Calabrese, president and CEO of Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA, said the organization lost about 35% of its membership in 2020, a year when COVID-19 first began impacting everyday life in the U.S. and gyms were required to close their doors entirely for two months.
In 2021, the YMCA has regained some — but not nearly all — of the members who departed last year. Calabrese estimates that membership remains 19% lower than it was at the outset of the pandemic.
“I anticipated those numbers would be a little better,” Calabrese said. “They’re not as good as we’d hoped, but overall, we are pleased with where we are today. … Most people are back feeling comfortable exercising, doing things they were used to doing pre-pandemic.”
In the broader context of the industry, the local Y is faring far better than many. A study conducted by International Health Racquet & Sportsclub Association found that about 9,000 U.S. health clubs — or 22% of those nationwide — closed since the beginning of the pandemic.
The decline in these traditional workout venues coincided with the increased adoption of other approaches to getting fit.
Fitness-focused website RunRepeat conducts an annual survey of runners to determine which methods they prefer for achieving fitness goals.
The most recent study found that the number of active Americans who viewed at-home fitness as a top way to achieve fitness goals has increased by 218% compared to pre-pandemic levels. Likewise, there was a 134% increase in those who saw online fitness as the best way to stay fit.
In contrast, 60.5% fewer active adults saw gyms, health clubs and group exercise classes as the best way to stay fit in 2021.
The upheaval in the fitness industry is leading to more than just a short-term impact. It is also disrupting organizations’ efforts to plan for the long term.
In late 2017, Dubuque Y officials announced plans to construct an approximately 65,000- to 70,000-square-foot, multipurpose community, wellness and aquatic center at the Y’s current location. A capital campaign to support the project was launched the following year.
But by 2019, when Calabrese took over as president and CEO, the Y had decided to take a step back from that specific plan and evaluate a wider range of options.
The pandemic, however, has complicated efforts to reassess the Y’s long-term trajectory — or raise the funds that would be needed to support a large-scale expansion project. As a result, the organization is playing the waiting game.
“Our plan was to do something before now, but the pandemic has created a pause,” Calabrese said. “It is pretty tough (during a pandemic) to go out and pursue fundraising at that high of a level.”
At this point, Y officials are not certain where an expanded facility would be constructed. As more members return, and the organization inches toward normalcy, Calabrese is confident that these discussions will regain momentum.
“Once we get a better idea of where it will be, we can lay out a capital campaign,” Calabrese said. “We are still a few years away from that.”
QUICK IMPACT
The impacts of the pandemic on gyms were clear immediately.
In the spring of 2020, 24 Hour Fitness USA and Gold’s Gym International applied for bankruptcy protection. Gold’s Gym went on to close 30 clubs before ultimately being acquired by a larger firm, while 24 Hour Fitness closed more than 100 locations.
Pancratz remembers just how quickly his workout experience changed in Dubuque.
“I was in the weight room, and all of the sudden, the wellness director (at the Y) came in and said they had to close at noon,” he recalled.
To Pancratz, the idea of not stepping foot inside the Y was too much to bear. On his way out that day, he volunteered to come in during the mandated closure and do some painting around the facility.
Thus began the start of a new routine: Pancratz would walk into a dark and empty building, flip the lights on and spend a couple of hours painting.
“Occasionally, I’d sneak in a workout afterward when I could,” he recalled.
But the new arrangement ultimately grew tiresome.
“For a while, that was great. But then I realized, I need to be around people again,” Pancratz recalled.
But getting gyms back on their feet hasn’t been as easy as flipping a switch.
The strain in the industry was so pervasive that some U.S. lawmakers proposed legislation to aid the struggling industry.
More than 150 U.S. legislators co-signed a proposed piece of legislation coined The Gym Mitigation and Survival Act. The act, which has yet to be approved, would have created a $30 billion pool of grant funding available to struggling gyms and health clubs.
For some fitness centers, it’s already too late.
Signature Health & Fitness, located on Holliday Drive in Dubuque, was one of the casualties of the pandemic.
Jill and Pat Lane opened the family-owned business in 2012, but the pandemic proved to be too big of a hurdle to clear.
The Lanes closed the center at the end of 2020, citing the impacts of the pandemic as the driving force behind the decision. A bar and restaurant now resides in that space.
Just prior to the closure, the Lanes told the Telegraph Herald that they were impacted not only by the two-month mandated closure, but also by the reluctance of gym members to return in the months that followed.
Shortly before the gym’s final day, Jill Lane lamented not only the closure of her business, but the impact it would have on its close-knit community of members.
“We had student-athletes and seniors and young professionals,” she said at the time. “We took a lot of pride in being a place where anyone could feel comfortable and connected.”
STAYING POWER
In 2020, the pandemic spawned many headlines about emerging fitness trends. These ranged from the soaring popularity of outdoor recreation to the growing sales of home-fitness equipment.
Many observers assumed that the increase in such behaviors was a one-time surge that inevitably would dissipate once gyms reopened and life inched its way toward normalcy.
It isn’t playing out that way — at least not yet.
Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation Board, admittedly doubted the staying power of the emerging trends.
“We thought things would return to normal,” he said. “What’s happened in 2021 has kind of surprised us.”
Activity levels on Dubuque County mountain bike trails remain three times higher than pre-pandemic levels, Preston said. Usage of the Heritage Trail has doubled since COVID started. And use of the Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area still is three times higher than it was pre-pandemic.
Preston has many theories for why these changes have stuck. For one, he thinks, the pandemic has shown people that exercise could be an inclusive, family-oriented activity.
“People have been getting outdoors, and families have been doing these activities together,” he said. “They’ve decided they want to keep doing those things.”
That phenomenon is poised to extend into the winter. Preston said high volumes of calls are being received about winter activities such as snowshoeing.
“Looking forward, it seems like lots of people are ready to change their routine and enjoy that winter weather,” Preston said.
This phenomenon has had an economic ripple effect, boosting sales for area businesses such as Dubuque company Free Flight, which sells a wide variety of equipment ranging from treadmills to snow skis.
Manager Jennie Loney acknowledged that some in the industry expected a bit of a sales dip in 2021, on the heels of the soaring demand from the prior year. To her delight, that year-over-year decline has not materialized.
“We’re as busy as we were last year,” she said. “Usually, we tend to sell a lot of that indoor equipment just in the colder months, but we have had interest throughout the year.”
This is particularly noteworthy given the ongoing constraints in the industry. Loney noted that the increased demand, coupled with ongoing workforce issues, has led to major supply-chain shortages.
“It’s still a challenge now, if not even more so than it was last year,” she said. “But that hasn’t stopped (customers). We have people ordering bikes that won’t be in until 2023.”
WEATHERING THE STORM
Not all gyms are struggling. And some see opportunity in a moment when others simply are trying to stay afloat.
Platteville (Wis.) Cycling and Fitness Studio, 20 E. Main St., opened in May. Owner Addie Graffin admits the new business didn’t take off immediately
When she first started offering cycling classes, she was met with “crickets.” Over time, though, things have changed dramatically.
The company has a waitlist for every one of its cycling classes now. And waitlists are also in place for yoga classes, with hot yoga being the biggest draw.
“I think people are maybe realizing that exercise is not just about swiping a card and running on a treadmill,” she said. “Maybe there is something deeper there.”
Graffin’s approach boils down to two main themes: community and relaxation.
“People were sick of being trapped at home,” she said. “They needed to get out of their homes and be together again. They really needed this sense of community.”
But just being together isn’t the only thing. It’s what the group does.
Graffin frequently hears about the stresses of modern-day living, which only have been exacerbated by the bad-news barrage tied to COVID-19.
“In every class, we offer lots of meditation and calming. … That is what’s needed right now,” she said.
And Griffin is excited to see that customers are embracing a broader view of the benefits offered by fitness.
“One of my mottos is, ‘If you are coming here to get skinny, you are in the wrong place,’” she said. “When you start to have that peace and love inside of you, your body is going to show that.”
At other venues, new owners are succeeding where previous ones had struggled.
Grant Kunkel and his wife, Chelsey, became the new owners at Tristate Fitness in Kieler, Wis., in late September.
The couple purchased the business just days before it otherwise would have closed, effectively giving the operation a new lease on life.
Grant Kunkel acknowledged that the business has faced its fair share of challenges, some of which are entirely unrelated to the pandemic or broader industry trends.
Earlier this month, a truck crashed into Tristate Fitness, damaging the building but not the equipment within. The gym remains open as the owners seek to address the damage.
Despite these hurdles, Kunkel said, the business has observed major growth since he and his wife took the reins.
“We’re trying to put all that money back into the business,” he said. “We’re buying new equipment, and eventually, we want to do an expansion and really grow our space.”
For the Kunkels, leaping into the fitness industry in the midst of a pandemic was a calculated risk. Grant said he is “not surprised at all” to see that nearly a quarter of fitness clubs have closed in the U.S., noting that the mandated, two-month closures in the spring of 2020 was particularly devastating for the industry.
Even so, he is encouraged by the willingness of residents to get out and get active.
He noted that his gym has become “a hangout” for groups of various ages, with older members forming a social circle that works out in the mornings and younger ones convening at the gym during the evenings.
While the gym still gets questions about masking policies, Grant said it does not require them. And he believes that COVID-related fears aren’t front and center in his clients’ minds right now.
Of course, with a new variant emerging, the threat still looms large in long-term thinking.
“We know it has the potential to come back with different strands and it could still impact us in the future,” he said. “But unless we are forced to close, we are staying open.”
SPECIALIZATION AND PERSEVERANCE
Consumers’ ongoing fears of returning to large fitness clubs has opened the door for smaller venues.
Tristan Beauchamp, owner of U Fitness in Dubuque, said he is not surprised by the rash of gym closures throughout the U.S.
“The way of the public facility has been dying for years,” Beauchamp said. “Instead, people are looking at, ‘What are you getting for that dollar? Where is the value?’”
He admits that the impact of the pandemic initially was jarring. But he believes he was able to weather the storm better than most.
U Fitness, which he launched about a decade ago, emphasizes private lessons. And Beauchamp believes the nature of his services — which include one-on-one training for clients — were key to getting clients back into the fold.
“Because I have private lessons, I have a facility where people could truly isolate,” he said. “I have a 3,400-square-foot space where it is you and me only.”
Beauchamp believes that COVID accelerated many of the trends that already were taking hold in the fitness industry.
He noted that businesses recently have become more aware of the benefits of healthy employees, often incentivizing them to stay in shape by paying for part, if not all, of gym memberships.
As more people realize the benefits of fitness, many are starting to rethink how to achieve such goals.
“Everyone wants more attention and more instruction,” he said. “Some of the larger facilities haven’t transitioned to follow the times.”
STAYING OPTIMISTIC
Another longtime Dubuque Y member, Bryan Mihalakis, vividly recalls the tense moments when gyms were shuttered in the spring of 2020.
For the first couple of months, when the Y was completely closed, he would walk outside every day, often logging as many as seven miles. Today, the Y is once again a central part of his routine.
He logs four miles on the treadmill and lifts weights for 90 minutes seven days per week. The strict regimen is part of his overall approach to life as he grows older.
“I am 72 years old now, and I am doing everything I can to stay healthy,” he said. “That means eating right, and it means exercising. This is part of my routine. I am a bit of a gym rat, I guess.”
He admits the dwindling membership numbers at the Y have concerned him over the past couple years, noting that the facility is also a social spot for him and others.
“I didn’t like (the decline),” he said. “I want to see it succeed, so yeah, it concerned me. In the last three or four months, people have been coming back. They are getting adapted and are less concerned about catching something.”
Mihalakis is also encouraged to see the positive, new additions the Y has made in the past couple of years.
The organization has added new exercise equipment and installed new televisions to entertain members as they work out. New carpet and a fresh paint job have further spruced up the area, according to Calabrese.
“We were a skeleton crew during the shutdown, but we figured we could do something positive,” Calabrese said.
In the midst of a trying two years, he emphasized that he remains a “glass-half-full guy.” As winter sets in, he is hoping the Y’s slow recovery from COVID will shift into a higher gear.
“More people are starting to come back with this colder weather. It’s that time of year,” he said. “We are starting to see some improvements.”