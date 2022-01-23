BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Boscobel Mayor Steve Wetter remembers receiving a letter from a Wisconsin warden informing him that the state was going to be constructing a new prison.
Would the City of Boscobel be interested in becoming the site?
“That’s how it all began,” Wetter said.
The Supermax Correctional Institution, a prison for men, was approved for construction by the state’s Building Commission 25 years ago on Jan. 22, 1997. It opened in November 1999.
Boscobel was among more than a dozen communities that competed to become home to the planned $47.5 million maximum-security prison, which would house “the most dangerous and disruptive inmates,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Now known as the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility, the institution is sited off Wisconsin 133 east of Boscobel, adjacent to the Boscobel Industrial Park. About 340 prisoners live there.
Wisconsin Department of Corrections staff could not be reached for comment last week.
Twenty-five years later, the facility still supplies a steady source of jobs but now struggles with low staffing and trailing compensation relative to other correctional institutions in the Midwest — a statewide trend.
Economic driver
City officials and developers worked for more than two years on a prison site plan, according to a 1996 Telegraph Herald report.
The city was competing against Clark, Douglas, Rusk, Forest and Iron counties; the communities of Clintonville, Chippewa Falls, Clear Lake, New Lisbon, Oconto, Redgranite and Cadott; and private development proposals from Fifield and Sturtevant.
“I think we got an earlier start than them and showed we would meet the requirements of the building committee,” said Paul Bloyer, who served as mayor at the time.
Backers believed the prison held the promise of good-paying jobs with economic security.
A planning committee traveled to the state Capitol multiple times to consult with former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, who chaired the Building Commission.
“The city had to purchase a big chunk of land,” Bloyer said. “It was like a tree plantation, and we had to get the trees moved off of there. We had all the facilities there that they would need. We prevailed.”
The Boscobel Community Development Corp. transferred the 190-acre property to the state before the prison groundbreaking occurred in December 1997.
“There was a mix of excitement. There was a lot of unknown,” recalled Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County Economic Development Corp., who lived in the city at the time. “We had never housed a prison there before.”
With a capacity of 500 beds, the prison stood a single story and contained four units. The facility was designed to confine hardened inmates to their cells for 23 hours per day. It lacked common dayrooms, classrooms and recreation areas. The perimeter was surrounded by a lethal electrified fence.
Prisoners filed a class-action lawsuit over the living conditions, which the state settled in 2002. The terms resulted in the institution’s name change, construction of outdoor exercise areas and conversion of space inside the prison into multipurpose rooms for classroom instruction and counseling, as is available in other maximum-security prisons.
It took about 10 years for Boscobel to reap the full economic benefits of staffing the facility, Brisbois said.
“People came to understand what it was about,” he said. “There was a pretty steep learning curve.”
With a $25.6 million operating budget, much of which goes to payroll, the impact of the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility to the region is undeniable. The prison employed 257 full-time equivalents during the 2021 fiscal year.
“It’s clean. It’s quiet,” Wetter said. “Good jobs. Good benefits. They are just another industry. As far as any issues, you wouldn’t even know they were there.”
But the project had its detractors who felt sidelined during the selection process.
Several residents feared the facility would attract notoriety if infamous killers were incarcerated there and tarnish the city’s reputation as a tourism destination. Many felt a community referendum should have been held.
They provided elected officials with petitions in hopes of swaying the Building Commission’s vote.
During a community meeting, Boscobel resident Sheila Sobek called for a vigorous phone campaign. She was working as a chiropractic assistant and lived just a few blocks from the planned prison site.
Twenty-five years later, 65 and retired, she feels the same.
“Would you vacation in the city that has the maximum-security prison or would you be in the scenic village that does not have the prison there?” she said. “I don’t think it was a great asset that they thought it would be. … To me, it’s like having a deformed foot. It’s something you live with.”
Employment challenges
Wisconsin Secure Program Facility, like most of the state’s correctional institutions, is significantly understaffed, with a nearly 39% vacancy rate.
Wrapped into the issue is low pay and long hours.
Corrections staff across the state have reported working 16-hour days on multiple shifts, wrote Wisconsin Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr in a legislative briefing. Correctional staff starting wages are significantly below regional averages of $23 per hour.
A State of Wisconsin job posting puts the starting wage for correctional officers at $19.89 per hour.
A bill has been introduced by Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, that requires the Department of Corrections to increase pay by $2 per hour in 2022 for all Wisconsin correctional officers, youth counselors and psychiatric care technicians and by $5 per hour in calendar year 2023 using federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Funding also would have to be applied toward recruitment and retention efforts.
“We need to be more competitive in our pay in our prisons, especially our maximum-security prisons,” Marklein said. “The clientele in Boscobel are not exactly the best citizens in the world. It’s incredibly challenging for our officers that work there. It’s dangerous working there.”
The increase would not be permanent and would expire when ARPA dollars are exhausted, which has led the governor’s administration to criticize the proposal as political posturing.
Boscobel native Chad Henneman, 42, worked at the facility from 2008 to 2018, supervising food-service production. He drew great satisfaction from teaching inmates skills of the trade and is glad for the jobs the prison provides the community.
“I have high school classmates that are still working there, and they will get to retire in the next few years because they put so much time in,” Henneman said.
He traced his eventual dissatisfaction with his job with the passage of Act 10 in 2011, which stripped collective bargaining rights from select state employees. Staff morale declined and wages stagnated at prisons, he said.
“The officers and the staff that work there have become, since Act 10, so disillusioned and depressed,” Henneman said. “They are getting worked to the bone. I don’t think it’s worth the headache anymore.”
Marklein remains confident that the pay increase he has proposed will gain traction in the Legislature. When ARPA dollars are exhausted, the state will step in, he said.
“I would be stunned if the Legislature did not continue those pay increases,” Marklein said. “I’m going to be pushing hard for continuation.”