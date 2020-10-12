PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — When the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March and dried up Rob Bell’s professional speaking gigs, he struggled to find something to do.
An energetic guy who professes to having never consumed a cup of coffee in his life, he floundered in the COVID-19 doldrums.
“There were days I’d wake up and think, ‘Sixteen hours and I can go back to bed,’” Bell said. “Well, that’s a lousy day. Who wants to live like that?”
Bell’s career has brought him to retailers and universities, where he tells employees to treat the customer as a co-worker and to take their “ego out of the equation.” For him, sitting on the couch watching “The View” was an insufferable prospect.
“I just needed to do something for people,” Bell said.
The Lancaster resident started to make phone calls, and, by the summer, Bell had refilled his plate.
Bell began driving for Platteville Senior Center in May. He taxis older residents to medical appointments and fetches their medication and groceries.
When it comes to reading a shopping list, Bell knows how to purchase the right items. He draws on his experience as a training director in grocery markets to know what sorts of questions to ask a senior in need.
Take chicken noodle soup: Chunky or non-chunky? Campbell’s brand or generic?
Jon Meidinger, manager of Platteville Senior Center, said Bell’s willingness to drive great distances has enabled the center to expand its coverage to serve residents outside of Platteville and even in neighboring counties.
“He made it apparent he was willing to travel anywhere to meet anyone in need,” Meidinger said. “It has allowed us to do a lot more good than we would have been able with our limitations.”
Later, Bell joined the board of Grant County Aging and Disability Resource Center, and each month, he joins dozens of other volunteers at Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry at Platteville United Methodist Church.
Deb Putnam, volunteer coordinator, said the event relies upon the help of dozens at the monthly food distributions, which provide low-cost food to people, including those who come from Dubuque, Galena, Ill., and Prairie du Chien, Wis.
“There is a definite need in this area,” she said.
At an October pop-up, more than 300 families were served. Some volunteers directed traffic, while Bell and others loaded grocery carts with soft pretzel bread, cookies, grape jelly and dill pickles.
Bell abides by a philosophy that helping another person is good exercise for the heart.
Now that he’s exercising regularly, he’s hooked.