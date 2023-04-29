Jonathan Rosenbaum
Buy Now

International film critic Jonathan Rosenbaum speaks during a panel on how to critique a film during the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival at the Hotel Julien Dubuque in Dubuque on Friday.

 Gassman

International critic Jonathan Rosenbaum will be the first one to tell you that what he does is subjective.

Rosenbaum talked to a group of filmmakers and film fans during a workshop Friday afternoon at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.