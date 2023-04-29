International critic Jonathan Rosenbaum will be the first one to tell you that what he does is subjective.
Rosenbaum talked to a group of filmmakers and film fans during a workshop Friday afternoon at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival.
Rosenbaum grew up in Florence, Ala., in a family that owned a chain of movie theaters. “I grew up watching films,” he said. “They were my babysitters.”
For Rosenbaum, defining the role of a film critic is an impossible task.
“I think some people take the attitude that everybody is a film critic,” he said. “People talk about being a professional versus not being one as to whether somebody’s paying you to do it. But some of the people who are being paid to do it know nothing about film, and there are people who don’t get paid who know a lot about film, so I don’t necessarily accept that.”
Rosenbaum spoke of film critics often being thought of as consumer guides, but he rejects that definition.
“There is no such thing as objectivity when it comes to films,” he said. “You can’t help but be subjective. And what I like, you might not like. What another critic likes, I might not like.”
Rosenbaum suggests that viewing a film is a personal experience for every individual.
”One of the things that happens is that we tend to relate things to our own world,” he said. “For example, when I was a kid, I watched Hitchcock’s ‘Rear Window.’ My mother had been a Powers (Agency) model, and Grace Kelly played a Powers model in the film. So I thought Grace Kelly was like my mother. The experience of the film has so much to do with with the viewer as a person.”
Rosenbaum said that while there might not be such a thing as a critic’s eye, there is such a thing as a filmmaker’s eye.
“I do try to sometimes look at something with a filmmaker’s eye,” he said. “At the same time, I think that intentionality is a real trap for criticism because sometimes the best things you find in a film may not be what was intended. It’s good if the filmmaker is smart and sensitive to knowing what their intentions are, but I think one has to go beyond that in terms of encountering a film.”
Joshua Brandon is a filmmaker who came to L.A. from his native Sydney, Australia, 15 years ago because he had a singular desire to be a filmmaker. His second feature film, “Black Bags,” is screening at JDIFF.
“We hold our breath for the critics,” Brandon, 39, said. “Because we all think they’re going to be critical. It’s right there in the title, right? So I try to look for the message. Because I think the best way a critic can inform their audience is to tell them what they’re looking at and how they can process that.”
As for looking at a film with a director’s eye, Brandon said sitting down to watch a film and thinking about how many people were involved in the creation of that film is a good start.
”Sometimes it’s hundreds of people,” he said. “In my case, it’s about 40. But everybody plays a huge part in making that film. Because filmmaking is a collaborative art. If you’re looking at it from a critical perspective, it would be great to identify things that aren’t on the surface, like the (musical) score, or the costume design, the makeup, things like that.”
”I think it was William Goldman who once said, ‘If you don’t believe that music can impact a film, try watching ‘Chariots of Fire’ with out the sound.’”
In “Black Bags,” two women (Laura Vandervoort and Olesya Rulin) traveling on a bus with identical black bags end up in a thrilling game of cat and mouse when one of them mistakenly takes the wrong bag.
Brandon had been brought on to direct the film, but his production company, Spitfire Cinema, ended up optioning the script when the original producer’s strategy changed during COVID.
“I actually wound up with control over virtually every aspect of it, which was very exciting for me,” he said.
”Angela came on to do a rewrite and kind of shrink the budget and allow us to do it on our terms and focus on these two female characters,” he said.
For an audience, Brandon said paying attention to something like sound editing can enhance their enjoyment of a film.
”We have a scene in ‘Black Bags’ where one of the characters comes into a city into a busy bus station,” he said. “There are city sounds and bus sounds. As she wheels her bag towards her home, which is in the country, those sounds fall away and you start to hear birds singing and the wind blowing. It’s just one example of those layers that are involved in the film experience.”
In the end, Brandon just hopes audiences enjoy his work and can appreciate it.
“You just try and make the best story you can,” he said. “And what I hope critics and reviewers can do is encourage discussion, whether they like the film or not.”
