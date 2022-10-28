1967 marijuana plants
Buy Now

In 1967, concerns were mounting among Dubuque County law enforcement officers that young people had been “harvesting” the leaves from marijuana plants growing wild in several areas of the county. A large patch of the Indian hemp plant was discovered by Dubuque County Extension Agent Gerald “Red” McGrane in an area about half a mile north of the Dubuque city limits east of Highway 3.

 Telegraph Herald file

Local law enforcement agencies faced a developing issue 55 years ago this fall.

Area youths were helping themselves to wild marijuana plants growing in various locations around Dubuque County.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.