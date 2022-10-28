Local law enforcement agencies faced a developing issue 55 years ago this fall.
Area youths were helping themselves to wild marijuana plants growing in various locations around Dubuque County.
The plants were remnants of strains of hemp cultivated during World War II to support rope-making efforts. Iowa farmers grew hemp on an estimated 60,000 acres in 1942, according to contemporary newspaper accounts.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the wild marijuana issue in its Sept. 12, 1967, edition.
MARIJUANA HARVESTING REPORTED HERE
Concern is mounting among Dubuque County law enforcement officers that young persons have been “harvesting” the leaves from marijuana plants growing wild in several areas of the county.
A large patch of the Indian hemp plant was discovered Monday afternoon by Dubuque County Extension Agent Gerald “Red” McGrane in an area about half a mile north of the Dubuque city limits east of Highway 3.
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Foulks, who rent the property on which the more than 200 plants grow, recently identified the plant as being marijuana and became concerned over the large number of “kids who’ve been driving down in that area at night.” They feel youths might be gathering leaves from the marijuana plants.
The leaves, dried and smoked in either cigarette or pipe form, have a hallucinatory effect on the minds. Possession, sale or cultivation of the plant is illegal.
A Dubuque County sheriff’s deputy Monday confirmed speculation that youths know where the marijuana grows in the county and that many have “harvested” the leaves.
“I’ve seen it grow myself out in many areas of the county,” the deputy said. “There’s no doubt in the world that kids are getting some of it and smoking it.”
He said that after five New York teenagers were charged with possession of 30 pounds of marijuana they allegedly had harvested along railroad tracks near Altoona, Iowa, last month, “kids here are going to go out looking for it, too.”
Other Iowa areas in which the plant is reported to be growing wild are near Durango, Bernard, Sageville and Manchester, according to authorities.
An unofficial count of the plants on the Foulks’ property revealed that as many as 200 were growing wild. The marijuana, if processed for smoking, could be sold for as much as $160 per pound, according to authorities.
Marijuana, or Indian hemp plants, are not a strange crop in Iowa. Fields of it were grown during World War II for the rope industry. The stem was used for rope, but seeds have been spread by pollination and the plant is now found in many areas, authorities said.
McGrane said the marijuana patch north of Dubuque could conceivably be “much larger next year because not one bothered to weed it out.”
The plants have already begun to pollinate and spread.
