A YouTube and television star challenged Dubuque audience members this week to find their specific talents and use them to create social change.
Actor and activist Milana Vayntrub told more than 150 Clarke University students, staff and area community members Tuesday that volunteerism creates a “ripple effect” through which even small actions can lead to something meaningful.
“What are you called to take action towards and what are you doing about it?” she asked at a Mackin-Mailander Lecture Series event.
Vayntrub, who portrayed a saleswoman in a popular series of AT&T commercials and a character in NBC’s comedy-drama series “This Is Us,” was inspired to raise awareness of the global refugee crisis after visiting Greece on a family vacation.
At the time, tens of thousands of Syrian refugees were streaming into the country to escape the violence of the Syrian Civil War, which erupted in 2011. By 2016, the conflict had claimed the lives of more than 470,000 people and displaced 11 million.
Thousands of refugees traveled through Turkey and boarded boats at the coastline to cross the Aegean Sea for the Island of Lesbos.
Vayntrub felt compelled to assist.
“I was supposed to fly back to LA,” she said. “I was in my hotel room and I was standing over my open suitcase. I knew that if I didn’t do something, I would probably regret it for a long time.”
After traveling to Lesbos, Vayntrub documented the scene and later used the footage to develop an online video and social media campaign.
“I did whatever I could,” she said. “I fed babies. I wrapped them in blankets. ... I changed their diapers.”
Later, she founded an organization called Can’t Do Nothing with entrepreneur Eron Zehavi.
The campaign encourages others to donate their time, money and voices to assist displaced people worldwide and broadcast their efforts on social media with the hashtag #CantDoNothing.
Vayntrub drew attention to her own history as a refugee who immigrated with her parents to America from Uzbekistan in 1989.
“Being a child of immigrants means that you’re always growing up with guilt,” she said. “I think that was a big driving force. … For this cause, it obviously spoke to me.”
Vayntrub’s message of optimism and encouragement aligned with the theme of this year’s Clarke’s Mackin-Mailander Lecture Series: “Do Something!”
“We’re hoping that students realize they can make a difference,” said professor Michael Knock, who chairs the lecture series committee. “It doesn’t matter what cause they champion. It doesn’t matter what they are interested in. … If they get involved now, it’s going to set the stage for a lifetime of engagement.”
Clarke senior Amanda Beeal hopes to make a difference in her future students’ lives by serving as a support in whom they can confide.
“I’m going to school to be a teacher,” she said. “That’s my step going forward — helping students … use their voice, which I wasn’t able to do when I was younger.”