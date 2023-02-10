EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- Criminal charges have been dismissed against an East Dubuque City Council member who was accused of choking a woman.
Timothy R. Fluhr, 60, of East Dubuque, had been charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and battery.
The charges were dismissed Thursday upon a motion by Charles Colburn, the special prosecutor appointed to the case.
"From the onset of the case, the complainant had asked that the case not be pursued, saying that the event was 'overexaggerated,'" Colburn said in an email to the Telegraph Herald. "That is not unusual to see in a domestic case, and we usually go forward with filing charges and continue to monitor the case as we did here. There were no further problems during this year-long diversionary process, and therefore, we closed the case consistent with wishes of the complainant, who appeared regularly in court in support of the defendant."
Court documents state that East Dubuque police responded to a call on Jan. 29, 2022, from a woman who reported that Fluhr was "verbally and physically abusing her." The woman lived with Fluhr.
When an officer arrived on scene, the woman and a witness reported that Fluhr had "used both hands to strangulate (the woman) around the throat area, causing loss of breath and bruising," documents state.
The witness attempted to intervene, but Fluhr pushed the witness to the ground, documents state.
Fluhr was elected to the East Dubuque City Council in April 2021 and represents Ward 2.