CUBA CITY, Wis. -- The president of the Cuba City Common Council has been appointed to serve as the city's mayor for the next year.
Common Council members voted, 6-1, to appoint John Van De Wiel to the role during a special council meeting this week. Council Member Greg Bockhop casting the lone dissenting vote, and Van De Wiel abstained from voting.
Van De Wiel replaces former Mayor Tom Gile, who had held the position since 2014 and resigned last week, citing personal reasons. Council members also voted unanimously to accept Gile's resignation.
Van De Wiel said at the meeting that it "made no difference" to him whether he became mayor, but he felt someone needed to be appointed to the role.
"I think we'd like to move on, I guess, and get something done," said Van De Wiel, who has served on the council since 2015 and has been the council president since 2019. "It's not something that's going to be long term. At most, it's going to be a year, and then the mayor position comes up for election (in April 2022)."
Much of the debate at the meeting centered on whether it would be best to appoint Van De Wiel as mayor or let him serve as acting mayor -- a scenario in which he would retain his council seat and the mayor position would remain vacant -- for the time being.
Council Member Lee Weber made a motion early in the meeting to appoint Van De Wiel as mayor, saying he thought it was important for the community to have a mayor at this time. He said the council has been in a similar situation in the past and appointing a council member as mayor worked well then.
"I would like to see him become mayor," Weber said. "I think he'll do a real good job and that John can handle it."
He added that he wanted to appoint a mayor in case something were to happen to Van De Wiel, in which case the town would be without a mayor and council member.
Van De Wiel's council seat is now vacant, and council members also will have to appoint a new president in Van De Wiel's place.
Council members indicated they could discuss that matter further at their April 7 meeting.
Council Member Ashley Meyer initially suggested having Van De Wiel serve as acting mayor for the next month and then appointing him to the role. That way, Van De Wiel would have a vote at the next council meeting.
"If we appoint a mayor today, we don't have a Common Council president for the next month," she said. "From a logistical standpoint, that doesn't make sense to me, but I'm fine with either one."
Bockhop argued at the meeting that council members didn't have to make any decisions about what to do with the seat so quickly.
"I think we have such a short time here," he said. "I think we can relax and take some time. … I don't think there's any big hurry on this, just for the next three weeks."