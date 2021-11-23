PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A new country music festival set for next summer in the Prairie Du Chien area has announced its other two headliners and several other well-known acts set to take the stage.
Chris Janson will headline the lineup on Saturday, Aug. 6, at County Line Country Fest, the festival announced Monday. Granger Smith also has been added to that day’s lineup, along with the previously announced Neal McCoy.
Tracy Lawrence was announced as the Thursday, Aug. 4, headliner.
Meanwhile, Justin Moore previously was announced as the Friday, Aug. 5, headliner, but the festival announced that Gary Allan, Craig Morgan and The Cadillac Three also will take the stage that day.
Tickets and campsite reservations for the music festival in rural Prairie du Chien are on sale and include a single-day general admission ticket for $50 and a three-day general admission for $75.
Among the newly announced artists, Janson has had five songs crack the Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, including No. 1’s “Good Vibes” in 2019 and “Done” in 2020. His other hits include Top 5 songs “Drunk Girl,” “Buy Me a Boat” and “Fix a Drink.”
Lawrence has had 22 songs enter the Top 10 of the Country Airplay chart, including eight that reached the top spot. They include “Time Marches On,” “Texas Tornado” and “Alibis.”
Allan has had four No. 1’s and 11 Top 10 hits in his career. The songs he has taken to the top spot are “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain),” “Tough Little Boys,” “Man to Man” and “Nothing on but the Radio.”
Morgan reached the top spot in 2004 with “That’s What I Love about Sunday” and has six more Top 10 songs to his credit.
Smith has had one No. 1 song — “Backroad Song” — and one other song to crack the Top 10, “If the Boot Fits.”
More acts still are going to be announced for the festival. Two more acts will take the stage on Aug. 4, one more on Aug. 5 and two more on Aug. 6.