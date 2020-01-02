LANCASTER, Wis. — In a year in which the form of Grant County’s government was discussed at length in committee, it was only appropriate that one of the last actions of the county board in 2019 was to approve a summary of the duties of the county board chairman.
Jon Hochkammer, of the Wisconsin Counties Association, urged the board to adopt the summary so that it was recorded if a dispute ever would arise. Before the meeting, no such written document existed.
The responsibilities in the summary include working with local public officials, business leaders and civic and social organizations regarding community development.
In the closing statement for the summary of duties, it says it is not intended as a complete list of specific responsibilities and duties, nor is it intended to limit duties of the county board chairman to those listed.
Grant County has a form of government that includes an administrative coordinator, who has limited authority and receives no additional compensation for the title.