An article about a Dubuque eatery making a list of the top 10 burger joints in Iowa for the third consecutive year was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website from March 20 to Sunday:
1.) Dubuque eatery among top 10 burger joints in Iowa for 3rd year
2.) Country music star with millions of records sold coming to Dubuque in May
3.) Chart-topping rock band to make Dubuque stop as part of anniversary tour
4.) Love That Lasts: Peosta couple has right moves after 50 years together
5.) SW Wisconsin golf course clubhouse, restaurant reopen nearly 2 years after fire
6.) Biz Buzz: Dubuque fitness gym moves to bigger location; new Platteville car wash planned; mother-daughter duo open discount store in Dyersville
7.) Police: 3rd person arrested in Dubuque gunpoint robbery
8.) Police: Dubuque man assaulted another, causing brain injury
9.) Police: Man withdrew $21K from Dubuque bank in fraud case
10.) Police: Dubuque man sexually abused girl multiple times
