A Dyersville native will serve as the next principal of Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School.
Holy Family Catholic Schools officials announced Wednesday that Daniel Thole, who currently serves as principal at Christ the King Catholic School in Des Moines, will assume the role at Mazzuchelli effective July 1.
Thole will replace current Mazzuchelli Principal Doug Varley, who will become the associate principal and dean of students at Wahlert Catholic High School.
A press release states that Thole graduated from Beckman Catholic High School and studied mathematics/secondary education and Catholic studies at Loras College, where he met his wife, Alie. The couple have two children.
Thole later earned his Master of Science degree in educational leadership with a concentration in Catholic secondary education leadership at Creighton University.
Prior to his tenure at Christ the King Catholic School, Thole taught at Dowling Catholic High School in Des Moines and was an administrator at Cedar Valley Catholic Schools in Waterloo.
"I believe in the Catholic school community in Dubuque, and it's very familiar to me," Thole said in the release. "I'm excited to serve in ways that ensure we are thriving in the coming years and decades. The message of the Gospel through Catholic teaching is as vital today as it has ever been, and our schools play an integral role in making sure we are properly forming our students through Catholic teachings."
